Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington.
Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer and a traffic stop was initiated.
The driver, Brendan Clark of Farmington, was charged with reckless driving. He was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next month.
