Phoenix, AZ

Ride the rails with some fancy cocktails at Century Grand in Phoenix

By Jeremy Duda
 5 days ago

I've driven past Century Grand hundreds of times and had no idea it was even there.

Yes, but: My wife and I went there recently for her birthday and I found out what I'd been missing.

The big picture: The building at 3626 E. Indian School Road seems fairly nondescript, but inside, it is, as my wife described it, "Disneyland for adults."

  • Century Grand houses three unique bars, each with its own fun theme.
  • One of the bars, Grey Hen, looks like an old-time New Orleans apothecary, while UnderTow is a nautically themed cocktail bar.

What happened: We went to Platform 18 , which looks like the interior of an old-school Pullman train car, complete with a stack of antique luggage and steam that rises near the entrance.

  • The "windows" are digital screens that make you feel as though you're on a real train by showing a moving landscape of snow-covered fir trees in Colorado.

What I tried: I started the evening with a No Body, No Crime , made with bourbon, rum, salted plum, orange oils, cassia bark, toasted sesame and Thai basil, which cost $18. If you like an Old Fashioned, you'll like this.

  • I also ordered a Gentlemen's Heist, made with cognac, Amontillado sherry, rye, passionflower bitters, mustard seed, orange oils, Cardamaro and a garnish of rosemary, which our server lightly singed with a flame to release the aroma. It had a delicious, buttery taste. I've never had anything quite like it.

1 tip: The cocktail menu is very gin-heavy.

1 sweet thing: They've got boozy ice cream desserts like the Last Word Ice Cream, made with gin, green chartreuse, maraschino liqueur, lime, cream and eggs, with a wafer of absinthe waffle cone.

Of note: The bars at Century Grand are reservation-only and they are not free.

  • Grey Hen has an epic whiskey selection, so I'm going to have to go back sometime.

#Cocktails#Cocktail Bar#Century Grand
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Pick Your Player: The Best Pickleball Spots at Valley Resorts

Pickleball is giving Arizona’s luscious, green golf courses and its picturesque hiking trails a run for its money. Coined as the “fastest-growing sport over the last two years” by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, making for a fun, but sometimes challenging, and overall endorphin-inducing game. Whether you’re looking for a new sport to try or for a way to spend more time outdoors, take a look below at resorts in the Phoenix metro area that offer pickleball courts.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe business offers a new way to vacation in a van

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe business offers a unique way to vacation without the stress of flying, hotel, or amenities. Boho Vans builds, rents, and sells modernized camper vans ready for any road trip adventure. The company started two years ago as a small business with four vans and four employees, they’ve since expanded to carrying 165 vans.
TEMPE, AZ
azbex.com

Phoenix Hotel to Become 200-unit Multifamily

An outdated and poorly performing Embassy Suites hotel on 3.79 acres on East Thomas Road between 24th Street and the Grand Canal could soon become a 200-unit multifamily complex under a planned unit development request submitted to the Phoenix Planning Department last week. Commercial uses lie to the north, east...
PHOENIX, AZ
globalazmedia.com

Fazoli’s returning to the Valley, announces first restaurant location

PHOENIX — Fazoli’s has announced where its first new Arizona location will be opening “later this year.”. The fast-casual Italian restaurant chain said it will be opening inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. A Phoenix Sky Harbor representative confirmed to ABC15 that the Fazoli’s location will be...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
