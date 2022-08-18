Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Rome PD looking for suspects in burglary investigation
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking the public for assistance with the investigation into multiple burglaries that have been taking place at commercial businesses during the month of August. If you know the identity of any of the individuals shown in the images below, please...
cnyhomepage.com
Herkimer woman charged with Grand Larceny after allegedly stealing $50K
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a Herkimer woman has been charged with Grand Larceny after a multi-month investigation that started in April of 2022. According to the police, back in April, a local engineering firm contacted them after conducting an annual financial evaluation...
cnyhomepage.com
Frankfort man charged with felony for stealing skid steer
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is reporting that one arrest has been made in connection to the theft of a skid steer from a local business in New Hartford, but there is still one suspect missing. According to police, an investigation into the theft...
Armed Bicyclist Attempts to Flee Cops, Tosses Gun
UTICA, NY – A 17-year-old who was impeding traffic on his bike fled from police...
WKTV
Herkimer woman accused of stealing $50K from employer by altering payroll, bank statements
UTICA, N.Y. – A Herkimer woman is charged after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from her employer over a three-year period. Utica police were contacted by a local engineering firm in April after noticing suspicious inconsistencies with their finances during an annual evaluation. The case was assigned to the...
cortlandvoice.com
NYSP: Woman leaves store without paying for items
A Cortland woman was arrested on Thursday after she left a store without paying for electronic and houseware items worth over $1,000, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. NYSP was dispatched to Target on Catherwood Road in the Village of Lansing. A trooper was assisted by Tompkins...
Multiple People Stabbed in Fight in Downtown Utica Friday Afternoon
UTICA, NY – At least three people were reportedly stabbed during a fight in downtown...
cnyhomepage.com
UPDATE: Herkimer PD reporting runaway teenager now home
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is now reporting that runaway teen Kiley Felshaw has returned home. According to police, 16-year-old Kiley Felshaw was reported as running away from home on Monday, August 22nd. If you know the whereabouts of Kiley, please contact the Herkimer Police Department...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man charged with 2nd Degree Assault
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing multiple people during a dispute that took place on August 19th. Around 3:55 pm on Friday, officers arrived at the 200 block of Genesee Street to investigate the stabbing of...
Tractor Trailer Driver Injured in Two-Car Skaneateles Crash
One person is injured and authorities are still investigating a two-car crash in Onondaga County. Troopers were called to the intersection of East Genesee Street/State Route 20 and Rickard Road/Route 259A in Skaneateles, New York at approximately 7:42am on Monday, August 22, 2022 for a report of a crash. According...
cnyhomepage.com
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target
ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing. On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
Woman stabbed man with steak knife in his heart in Cicero home, police say
Cicero, N.Y. — A woman accused of attacking a man stabbed him in the heart with a steak knife, police said in court documents. Mark A. Crawford, 40, of Cicero was stabbed by April Barbagallo, 28, of Cicero at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday at Barbagallo’s home at 6210 Pebble St., police said.
WKTV
Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
Police- Tattoos Might Help Find Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of Week
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department says tattoos might help identify this Mohawk Valley Crime Stopper Wanted Person of the Week. 47-year-old Michael A. Rios is wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic. Karcic says the local man is wanted on warrants from several local communities.
Cortland County woman arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Officers found that Danielle Webster, 23, was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims. The altercation took place in front of a child.
Do You Know This Person? Suspect Wanted in Oriskany Motel 6 Fire
Law enforcement authorities are asking for help from the public identifying a person of interest wanted for questioning in an investigation underway. In a written release the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says that the individual pictured in the photos released is "a person of interest in a fire investigation." The OCSO says that the fire took place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Motel 6 located at 5920 Airport Road in Oriskany, New York.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested following ‘physical altercation’
A Town of Cuyler woman was arrested Sunday morning following a ‘physical altercation’ with two adult victims, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, county sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on West Keeney Road in Cuyler around 9 a.m. for a domestic complaint.
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
Syracuse police tase 15-year-old boy who had gun; teen arrested, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy with a gun was tasered during a struggle with a Syracuse police officer before he was arrested Friday, police said. An officer heard gunshots at 12:48 p.m. in the 100 block of Shonnard Street, according to Syracuse police, who posted about the arrest on Facebook.
