Mobile, AL

‘The Crossing’ to be screened at Mobile Jewish Film Festival

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Jewish Film Festival will host its Summer Film Series lineup Aug. 21.

The lineup will feature a screening of “The Crossing,” which is set in World War II. The film depicts the story of “four Norwegian children – two Jewish and two Christians – as they attempt to cross the border into neutral Sweden,” according to the Mobile County community events page .

The film series will be held from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Springhill Avenue Temple. Following a screening of “The Crossing,” Gulf Coast Holocaust Center Director Don Berry will host a discussion about the film. Tickets are $9, according to the events page. To purchase tickets, click the link here .

WKRG News 5

