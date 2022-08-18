‘The Crossing’ to be screened at Mobile Jewish Film Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Jewish Film Festival will host its Summer Film Series lineup Aug. 21.
The lineup will feature a screening of “The Crossing,” which is set in World War II. The film depicts the story of “four Norwegian children – two Jewish and two Christians – as they attempt to cross the border into neutral Sweden,” according to the Mobile County community events page .Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office providing mentorships to teenage girls
The film series will be held from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Springhill Avenue Temple. Following a screening of “The Crossing,” Gulf Coast Holocaust Center Director Don Berry will host a discussion about the film. Tickets are $9, according to the events page. To purchase tickets, click the link here .
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 1