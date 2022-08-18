Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
NOLA.com
Emporium Arcade Bar opening new venue in St. Roch next month
Emporium Arcade Bar, a tap room concept that incorporates music, art and an arcade with traditional bar games, is coming next month to the site of the former Art Garage on St. Claude Avenue in St. Roch. The new venue will be the seventh in the small Chicago-based chain, which...
NOLA.com
'Mermaids' at Slidell Little Theatre? Disney musical to open Friday
What happens when a young mermaid decides that seeing dry land is worth risking her the ire of her father, the spells of a creepy sea witch and the love of a handsome price?. You get "The Little Mermaid," Disney's version based on the timeless story by Hans Christian Andersen, which comes to life "Under the Sea," but this time at Slidell Little Theatre, opening Friday.
NOLA.com
With lobster rolls and 'fluffy tacos,' new full-service food hall debuts in New Orleans
I started with a sandwich, because said sandwich was a lobster roll, and in the New Orleans summer, that alone can qualify as a meal-sized escape. Then I backtracked a bit to what seemed like an appetizer, or maybe a snack: a trio of crunchy rice cakes topped with mashed avocado, raw salmon dressed with spicy mayo and tiny tobiko roe. To finish, instead of dessert, it was a full-fledged lunch plate, a pair of tacos with puffy fried shells next to rice and beans and thick, deep birria sauce.
NOLA.com
Steamy Midsummer Mardi Gras parade is back on Saturday, with new, shorter route
Expect to sweat. Expect inebriation (observed or experienced). Expect to sway and cheer as scantily clad marchers and dancers sashay by. Yes, it’s time for the annual Midsummer Mardi Gras parade and party, which is making a comeback Saturday, Aug. 27, after a two-year absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Ida.
NOLA.com
Sipping wine to benefit Northshore Humane canines
The “Fine Wines for Canines” charity dinner and wine pairing to benefit the Northshore Humane Society was recently held at Tchefuncte’s Restaurant overlooking Madisonville’s beautiful scenic river. Amid the stunning backdrop of the Tchefuncte River, a sold-out crowd sipped and socialized before heading to tables to enjoy a four-course tasting paired with exquisite wines. A silent auction capped off the event, which was sponsored by Keesler Federal Credit Union. Up next for the Humane Society is their “Unleashed! Rescue Me Gala” on Nov. 12 at the Pontchartrain Yacht Club in Mandeville. Along with the music of Four Unplugged, the yacht-themed event will feature premium food and beverages, as well as live and silent auctions. For more information on tickets, visit www.northshorehumane.org.
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Trina Edwards talks about her engagement to John Alario, forecasters track a disturbance in the Atlantic and the Saints' Blake Gillikin gets a notice for a random drug test after his 81-yarder. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Trina Edwards on...
NOLA.com
Anti-crime alliance The Nola Coalition gets $1M donation from tank operator IMTT
A New Orleans-based commodities and fuel storage firm has given The Nola Coalition advocacy group a donation of $1 million, the alliance's largest contribution so far as it campaigns for a new strategy to deal with violent crime in the city. International-Matex Tank Terminals' Chief Executive Carlin Conner said his...
NOLA.com
Real Superheroes will headline the Safe Harbor gala
Voting is underway to determine who will win the coveted cape and crown when the Real Superheroes of St. Tammany gala returns in September to benefit the Safe Harbor domestic violence program. It’s the 10th gala, which began as the Real Men of St. Tammany and was renamed the "Real...
NOLA.com
Chasing the dream: Swamp pop legend Tommy McLain won't let a second chance pass him by
Tommy McLain is enjoying the attention. Ever since his new album, “I Ran Down Every Dream,” was announced in April, the 82-year-old Louisiana musician has been fielding interviews with both local and national media outlets to talk about his first solo LP in more than 40 years. Rolling Stone featured McLain in April, and each new single has brought more interest from listeners.
NOLA.com
Mom-and-pop shops lead the way in New Orleans East: 'There's a lot of good here'
With its massive machines that can ink a logo on everything from a block of slate to a golf ball, Universal Printing has no shortage of customers. The Lake Forest Boulevard print shop – the only one of its kind in New Orleans East – counts dozens of local churches, schools, and the Essence Festival of Culture among its clients.
NOLA.com
Looking East
Looking East: New Orleans East lacks retail, even as population has rebounded. New Orleans East residents lament that the area, once a hub of retail and entertainment destinations that bragged of being "a city within a city," has become the stepchild of the city's otherwise substantial recovery in the decade and a half since Hurricane Katrina.
NOLA.com
Row houses to flop houses and back again: How the '13 Sisters' on Julia Street came back from the brink
It was 1976, and the sisters were sagging. In their prime, they were beautiful, fashionable, desirable. But now, they were old, cracked, their glory days having long since faded from memory to rumor. That’s what 144 years will do if you’re not paying attention, and it’s what happened to the...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
Though a crowd of about 75 Flower Estates residents turned out for the proposed rezoning of 11 lots in that subdivision, it had little effect on the request’s denial. More influence was exerted by an agreement several years ago between Covington and the parish Police Jury that allowed the city and parish to share in sales tax revenues.
NOLA.com
Lil Weezyana fest, a tribute to King Louie Bankston, 'Lysistrata' and more New Orleans events coming up Aug. 23-29
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The latest festival to return after two-year pandemic hiatus, Lil Weezyana brings Lil Wayne and a roster of rap stars to Champions Square. The Hollygrove native and former Cash Money artist and Hot Boy is the mogul behind Young Money Entertainment, and he founded the festival as a homecoming celebration in 2015. He stood atop the rap world more than 15 years ago with a series of albums named “The Carter,” and the sixth edition is due out soon. Also, on the bill is Moneybagg Yo, who topped the Billboard 200 last year with “A Gangsta’s Pain.” Coi Leray released her first studio album in April and has grabbed attention for “Blick Blick,” a collaboration with Nicki Minaj. Rob49 also performs. At 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Champions Square. Tickets $65 on ticketmaster.com.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: A faded advertisement on Canal is a reminder of A. Shwartz and Son's 'dry and fancy' goods store
On the side of a building in the 800 block of Canal Street are the markings “A. Shwartz and Son.” It looks like an advertisement, but I can’t make out too much else. What can you tell me about it?. Abraham Shwartz was born in Germany in...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell's flights on France trip - some first class - cost New Orleans $18,000
The trip that Mayor LaToya Cantrell and three aides took to France last month cost New Orleans more than $43,000, including airfare totaling more than $18,000 just for the mayor, according to public records obtained by The Times-Picayune. Cantrell's travel has come under scrutiny this year, with the City Council...
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
NOLA.com
New York's Urban Bush Women and Junebug develop a site-specific version of 'Haint Blu' in New Orleans
Dancers from New York-based Urban Bush Women explored the space outside the Andre Cailloux Center, formerly the St. Rose de Lima church on Bayou Road, last week. On Thursday afternoon, they were on the side loading dock, which for that exercise was standing in for a porch. During the first week of their residency in New Orleans, they were exploring the converted theater space inside and out to work up a site-specific version of “Haint Blu,” which in concept is grounded by a home in the South.
NOLA.com
See renderings of the next phase of the Convention Center's $557 million upgrade project
The firm appointed to design the next phase of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center's $557 million upgrade has provided a glimpse of how key interior areas of the huge complex will look after its planned makeover. NANO LLC, a female-owned New Orleans firm of architects given architectural oversight of...
NOLA.com
New 10-week program aims to help St. Tammany startups, build entrepreneur community
A new 10-week program that aims to give north shore entrepreneurs and potential startup founders the tools to create a business plan will launch Sept. 4, part of a partnership with St. Tammany Corporation, the parish's economic development agency, and The Idea Village. The partnership is a key in St....
