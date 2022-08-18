ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WV

Seneca Rocks-area destination closing until further notice

By Alexandra Weaver
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1koT2X_0hLxQotk00

RIVERTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A tourist destination near Seneca Rocks announced it would be closing.

Seneca Caverns announced on its Facebook Wednesday evening that the caves, gift shop, gemstone mining, and Asbury’s Restaurant are all closed until further notice.

Main entrance of popular WV destination expected to be closed this fall

The post did not give a reason for its closing but did apologize to fans of the location.

We apologize and will update our fans as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate the remainder of the season. srcset="https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t6d/1/16/2600.png?w=160 160w, https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t6d/1/16/2600.png?w=256 256w, https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t6d/1/16/2600.png?w=320 320w, https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t6d/1/16/2600.png?w=640 640w, https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t6d/1/16/2600.png?w=876 876w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 100vw, 876px"

We truly appreciate each and every person who has come out this year, and we cannot wait to see you soon! srcset="https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/tfd/1/16/1f64c.png?w=160 160w, https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/tfd/1/16/1f64c.png?w=256 256w, https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/tfd/1/16/1f64c.png?w=320 320w, https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/tfd/1/16/1f64c.png?w=640 640w, https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/tfd/1/16/1f64c.png?w=876 876w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 100vw, 876px" #CavernUpdate #SenecaCavernsWV #Asburys #PenCoWV #SenecaCavernsClosure

Seneca Caverns WV

12 News emailed Greer Industries, which owns Seneca Caverns, asking why it is closing but has not yet heard back. The company produces limestone, steel and asphalt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

DC News Now

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy