Buffalo Public Schools distribute free meals to the community
On Tuesday, Aug. 23 and 30, schools will be distributing 7-days worth of breakfast and lunch meals with fresh produce and dairy products. The distribution will take place from 9-11 a.m.
BPS holds food distributions, taking action against food insecurity in the community
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Over five thousand meals were handed out to families of Buffalo Public School students on Tuesday, helping fight food insecurity one plate at at time. “We like giving back, we love helping our community, and that’s exactly why we are here.” said Jennifer Jackson, Cafeteria Manager at BPS School 74 Hamlin Park. “I […]
WIVB
St. Francis High School principal suspended pending investigation
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The principal of St. Francis High School in Hamburg has been suspended from his post, according to an email the school sent to parents Tuesday. He’s under investigation for an accusation of “non-physical inappropriate behavior.”. Principal of the Catholic school Br. Michael Duffy...
College students moving onto WNY campuses
FREDONIA, N.Y. — Many college students are heading back to class now. Saturday was move-in day at SUNY Fredonia. There was lots of excitement, and some jitters, to go along with the luggage, totes, and even garbage bags as students moved un on campus. A pro tip from one...
D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building
BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
wnypapers.com
3 free rabies vaccine clinics planned by Erie County Department of Health this fall
Cats, dogs & ferrets welcome at Orchard Park, Cheektowaga, Buffalo sites. The Erie County Department of Health has opened registration for three free rabies vaccine clinic sites clinics this fall. The first two dates at Orchard Park and Cheektowaga will follow the drive-thru model used by ECDOH for the past...
wnypapers.com
Tylec reforming North Tonawanda Charter Commission
North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec is reestablishing a city Charter Commission and, as such, is seeking community members who are interested in participating in the process. His office said, “The purpose of the Charter Commission is to review the city charter and draft amendments where appropriate.”. Proposals submitted by...
wutv29.com
Parents shopping secondhand for back to school, as inflation woes continue
BUFFAO, N.Y. – A mid-July survey by U.S. News & World Report shows that more than three quarters of Americans, about 77 percent, are significantly worried about being able to pay for back to school expenses, amidst the record high inflation. 32 percent of the respondents are planning on buying secondhand products.
7 Problem Solvers helping Cheektowaga street to get lights back on
A Cheektowaga man called 7 Problem Solvers for his streets lights that have not worked for months. 7 Problem Solvers contacted NYSEG to get things fixed
EEOC holds listening session on racial and economic justice in Buffalo
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission focused on racial and economic justice.
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
Potential for strike remains as Kaleida, unions continue talks
With 800 currently unfilled positions within Kaleida, both sides are looking to come to an agreement as to avoid a strike.
3 Williamsville firefighters honored for 50 years of service
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Three Williamsville firefighters were honored Monday night for their decades of service. Rick Andrews, James Olivieri, and Douglas Richardson have each been with the fire department for 50 years. They joined the force in 1972. They were presented with proclamations at the Williamsville Village board meeting.
NFTA to offer bus rides to Bills games
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA has announced an easy way to travel to and from Bills games at Highmark Stadium this year. They have announced a program called Metro Gameday Express, for $5 one-way bus rides to Orchard Park for all home games during the season. In order to ride, you must pay $5 in […]
2022 Erie County Fair concludes after successful 12 days
It's the 12 best days of summer for a reason. Although it rained on the last day, it didn't stop people from having fun to close out the Erie County Fair.
Niagara Falls welcomes new public safety improvements
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino were joined by other city officials Friday to highlight some of the public safety improvements made using funding from the American Rescue Plan. Niagara Falls received more than $57 million in federal funding from that...
Roswell Park celebrates expansion of head, neck, and dental outpatient center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center celebrated the reopening of one of its cancer treatment centers following an expansion. The Head & Neck Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Speech Pathology & Dental Center opened in a 12,600 square-foot space on the third floor of the main hospital.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Department Hires Another New Officer
The Jamestown Police Department has hired another new police officer. In a Facebook post this week, the department announced the arrival of Taylor Anderson, who obtained her education at Cassadaga Valley Central School, Jamestown Community College, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. Her favorite activities include going to the gym, being outdoors, snowmobiling, and spending time with her loved ones. Anderson's hiring was announced days after Tyler Simpson, another Cassadaga Valley and JCC alum, joined the department.
WNY apple farm feeling impact of drought
GASPORT, N.Y. — With parts of Western New York continuing to experience a summer drought, local businesses like Becker Farms in Niagara County are seeing the effects first hand. Last weekend Becker Farms opened its gates for Western New Yorkers to get their first glimpse of this year’s apple...
Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach
OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach. This is the seventh beach advisory that has been issued for Olcott Beach this summer. The health department issued the advisory Tuesday saying the water is not suitable for swimming "because of...
