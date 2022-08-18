ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WIVB

St. Francis High School principal suspended pending investigation

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The principal of St. Francis High School in Hamburg has been suspended from his post, according to an email the school sent to parents Tuesday. He's under investigation for an accusation of "non-physical inappropriate behavior.". Principal of the Catholic school Br. Michael Duffy...
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

College students moving onto WNY campuses

FREDONIA, N.Y. — Many college students are heading back to class now. Saturday was move-in day at SUNY Fredonia. There was lots of excitement, and some jitters, to go along with the luggage, totes, and even garbage bags as students moved un on campus. A pro tip from one...
FREDONIA, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — D'Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo's West Side. D'Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk's office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Tylec reforming North Tonawanda Charter Commission

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec is reestablishing a city Charter Commission and, as such, is seeking community members who are interested in participating in the process. His office said, "The purpose of the Charter Commission is to review the city charter and draft amendments where appropriate.". Proposals submitted by...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
wutv29.com

Parents shopping secondhand for back to school, as inflation woes continue

BUFFAO, N.Y. – A mid-July survey by U.S. News & World Report shows that more than three quarters of Americans, about 77 percent, are significantly worried about being able to pay for back to school expenses, amidst the record high inflation. 32 percent of the respondents are planning on buying secondhand products.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
News 4 Buffalo

NFTA to offer bus rides to Bills games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA has announced an easy way to travel to and from Bills games at Highmark Stadium this year. They have announced a program called Metro Gameday Express, for $5 one-way bus rides to Orchard Park for all home games during the season. In order to ride, you must pay $5 in […]
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Department Hires Another New Officer

The Jamestown Police Department has hired another new police officer. In a Facebook post this week, the department announced the arrival of Taylor Anderson, who obtained her education at Cassadaga Valley Central School, Jamestown Community College, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. Her favorite activities include going to the gym, being outdoors, snowmobiling, and spending time with her loved ones. Anderson's hiring was announced days after Tyler Simpson, another Cassadaga Valley and JCC alum, joined the department.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY apple farm feeling impact of drought

GASPORT, N.Y. — With parts of Western New York continuing to experience a summer drought, local businesses like Becker Farms in Niagara County are seeing the effects first hand. Last weekend Becker Farms opened its gates for Western New Yorkers to get their first glimpse of this year's apple...
GASPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach

OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach. This is the seventh beach advisory that has been issued for Olcott Beach this summer. The health department issued the advisory Tuesday saying the water is not suitable for swimming "because of...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

