Blondie’s Food & Spirits of Flint Tests First Robot Server in the Area
It looks like Blondie's Food & Spirits of Flint might be hiring a new server. However, this would be their first server that isn't human. They have a new robotic team member that they're currently testing from Bear Robotics. Yes, they have an actual robot that serves drinks to their customers.
Detroit Artist Gmac Cash Already Has a Song About the Belle Isle Giant Slide
Just days after the giant slide at Belle Isle was shut down, Detroit rapper Gmac Cash has created a rap song commemorating the whole debacle. That sure as hell didn't take long, did it? And if you take issue with the use of a mild swear word in that last sentence, wait 'til you hear the song.
Woman Claims She Was Fat Shamed + Humiliated at Cedar Point Due to Size
An Ohio woman says she was humiliated after being turned away from a roller coaster at Cedar Point due to her size. Did This Amazon Driver Just Steal a Puppy From a Michigan Home?. As Always - It's Her Word Against Theirs. Raegan - who goes by the handle rae.moody...
GB’s Pub &Grub Outdoor Volleyball Leagues – What You Need To Know
Registration is underway for outdoor volleyball leagues at Genesee County's newest hotspot - GB's Pub & Grub. Everything at GB'S Pub & Grub on Fenton Road has been renovated and that does include the sand volleyball courts. You can sign up your coed team of four at GB's today for just $200. Game days are Monday through Thursday nights at 6:30 PM.
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
Two Men Fishing Making Interesting Discovery of Landmine in Waters of Lapeer Park
It wasn't exactly the big catch they expected, but two men in Lapeer did reel in the "big one" for sure. While recently magnet fishing at Rotary Park in Lapeer, two men made a pretty interesting discovery when they came upon a landmine. According to the County Press, the two...
Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio
With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
Own a 30 Acre Nursery and Home for Under $900K in Flushing, MI
Here's your chance to own a great business in Flushing, Michigan. If you are looking for a business deal with all the trimmings, this one is it. Purkey's Nursery in Flushing, MI is on sale now and comes with everything you need to take over the business. The sellers of this nursery, which sits on 30 acres of land, will even train the new owners.
Longtime Detroit-area radio host out; 'My heart was broken'
Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said she lost her job at WWJ-AM, a day before her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
Top moments at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise
Here we are now, entertain us. So thought 1 million or so souls who descended on Woodward for the 27th Dream Cruise on Saturday, and they weren't disappointed. Here are some of the top moments from Saturday's auto extravaganza. Cops don't like these donuts. The Dream Cruise is known as...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Get ready to burn your ass on Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit again when it reopens Friday
If you didn’t burn your hands going down the giant slide on Belle Isle as a kid, then you didn’t grow up in Detroit. After being closed for several years during the pandemic, the slide will reopen on Friday, Aug. 19. It’s only open for a limited time...
Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly & The Isley Brotherss concert in Detroit, MI Dec 31, 2022 – presale code
We have the Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly & The Isley Brothers presale code!! During this Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly & The Isley Brothers pre-sale everyone who has the password has a fantastic opportunity to buy presale tickets before the general public. Don’t miss this fantastic chance to go and see...
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
Did This Amazon Driver Really Just Steal a Michigan Homeowner’s Expensive Puppy?
An Amazon worker is being accused of driving off with a Michigan man's expensive puppy. And he's got a video that seems to back up his story. Amazon is supposed to drop off packages at your home. In some cases, it's lots and lots of packages on a semi-regular basis. Guilty as charged, Your Honor. But a man in Center LIne says this Amazon employee did just the opposite. Center Line is a suburb of Northern Detroit, just a few miles south of Sterling Heights.
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
