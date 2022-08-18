ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars 108

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Labor Day Weekend#Orchard Cider Mill
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio

With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Own a 30 Acre Nursery and Home for Under $900K in Flushing, MI

Here's your chance to own a great business in Flushing, Michigan. If you are looking for a business deal with all the trimmings, this one is it. Purkey's Nursery in Flushing, MI is on sale now and comes with everything you need to take over the business. The sellers of this nursery, which sits on 30 acres of land, will even train the new owners.
FLUSHING, MI
Detroit News

Top moments at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise

Here we are now, entertain us. So thought 1 million or so souls who descended on Woodward for the 27th Dream Cruise on Saturday, and they weren't disappointed. Here are some of the top moments from Saturday's auto extravaganza. Cops don't like these donuts. The Dream Cruise is known as...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Did This Amazon Driver Really Just Steal a Michigan Homeowner’s Expensive Puppy?

An Amazon worker is being accused of driving off with a Michigan man's expensive puppy. And he's got a video that seems to back up his story. Amazon is supposed to drop off packages at your home. In some cases, it's lots and lots of packages on a semi-regular basis. Guilty as charged, Your Honor. But a man in Center LIne says this Amazon employee did just the opposite. Center Line is a suburb of Northern Detroit, just a few miles south of Sterling Heights.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy