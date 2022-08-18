Read full article on original website
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
City of Gatlinburg moves forward with wildfire memorial
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Gatlinburg is building a memorial for those impacted by the devastating wildfires in 2016. The Tennessee Department of Transportation has given the approval to hire Whaley Construction in Kodak to build the nearly $1 million memorial. The memorial will be built at Mynatt...
Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Regional Forensic Center is asking for the public’s help in identifying a body that has been dead since Jun. 16, 2020. The body was found near a homeless camp by the railroad tracks at Scottish River Park in Knoxville, a release from the city stated. The man was called “Railroad Nick” by the homeless community. Officials believed him to be white, around 60 to 70 years old and around five feet and 10 inches tall. When his body was recovered, he was wearing a black jacket, brown pants, white socks and a black string necklace with a black pendant.
What’s next for Knoxville S&S customers and staff?
Helping Mamas Knoxville gets donations to buy van, expand to rural parts of East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helping Mamas Knoxville plans to expand to help rural parts of East Tennessee after they got a new van. The organization collects diapers, clothes and personal hygiene products for newborns all the way to children around 12 years old. “It’s a blessing everyday,” Helping Mamas Knoxville...
Hatmaker’s looks to stay open after losing beer license
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill will plan to stay open after the Knoxville Beer Board chose to revoke its beer license for 10 years earlier in August. This comes after two were killed and three injured in a motorcycle gang shooting outside the bar in April.
University of Tennessee football player arrested for assault, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A University of Tennessee football player, William Mohan, 20, was arrested for domestic aggravated assault on Sunday after police had a warrant for his arrest, a Knoxville Police Department report said. On Saturday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in South Knoxville. The report stated that...
Breathing new life into historic Blount County property
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
What’s next for S&S Cafeteria’s customers and staff?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - S&S Cafeteria customers and staff have days left at the Knoxville staple. They’re already looking for new jobs and a new place to eat. Debra Clark has been a waitress at the restaurant for 15 years. She was earning her master’s degree when she started...
TWRA: Ohio man flown to UTMC after being thrown from boat on Norris Lake
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Ohio man was seriously injured in a boating accident on Norris Lake in Campbell County Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Crews said that a 38-year-old man from Ohio was operating a personal boat when it struck a pontoon boat in the...
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was beaten with a pipe and robbed by a homeless man after offering to buy him food Saturday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The victim, identified as Thomas Martin, was walking towards the Millertown Pike McDonald’s when he was approached by a homeless man, identified as John Bayse, who asked for money to buy food, the report said.
Knox County Commission approves new way to appeal zoning decisions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Weeks after Mayor Glenn Jacobs proposed a new process for going about zoning appeals, the County Commission approved the plan in Monday night’s meeting. Before the change, if a new development were set to come to Knox County, the plan would be approved by the...
Shaquille O’Neal-owned chicken restaurant coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is bringing his chicken sandwich restaurant Big Chicken to several Tennessee cities, including Knoxville. The locations will be opened with help from “local restaurateur” Jim Richards. “With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know...
Knoxville’s demand for renewable energy is rising like the sun
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you ready to cut some ties with your local utility company? Many are starting a new service across East Tennessee. The demand for solar energy is rising by the day, creating a big hiring boom right here in East Tennessee. Company Solar Titan USA has...
THP: Man hit teen with truck and did not stop
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run of a teen. On Sunday, a 14-year-old was hit by a red GMC pickup truck on Harrison Ferry Rd. in Jefferson County, according to THP officials. The driver, who was described as an older man with a beard and long hair, did not stop.
All three elephants at Zoo Knoxville moving to sanctuary
Knoxville’s Scott Stallings finishes second at BMW Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge native Scott Stallings shot a final-round 69 to finish at 13 under par at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware Sunday. Stallings hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and took advantage at four birdie looks throughout the day but fell a shot shy of eventual champion Patrick Cantlay. Stallings - a Tennessee Tech grad - carded just two bogeys Sunday.
Property taxes around new Knoxville stadium won’t increase
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, The Knox Sports Authority held a meeting at the City of Knoxville Public Works Service Center to discuss changes to the downtown stadium financing plan, which included talks about how to pay for the construction and management of the new stadium. There was also a vote on an expanded district called a tax increment financing district (TIF).
Elephants at Zoo Knoxville
Missing Morristown homeless woman found safe
