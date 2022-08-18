Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Central Mountain golf takes Susquehanna Rivalry crown
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain golf team won its opener on Monday at Clinton Country Club, claiming the second annual Susquehanna River Rivalry trophy over visiting Sugar Valley Rural Charter School and Jersey Shore. Gardner Fravel put up the low score for the Wildcats with an...
therecord-online.com
Keystone Juniors, US runners-up, return home
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Their summertime odyssey over, the Keystone Junior Little League team returned to Clinton County Monday afternoon, welcomed back by a multitude of friends and family at the WalMart parking lot. They returned as the USA second place team at the Junior Little League World...
therecord-online.com
CM girls win tennis opener
MILTON, PA – The Central Mountain girls’ tennis team opened the 2022 season with a 4-1 win at Milton on Monday. They will next be in action Wednesday at home with at 4 p.m. against Danville. CM 4. Milton 1. 1 Claire Long CM. def Brooklyn Wade. 6-2...
therecord-online.com
Severe storm warning posted
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a severe storm warning for parts of Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Clinton County. Description. …A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
therecord-online.com
Why people in State College and rural north-central Pa. don’t have easy access to in-person abortion services
STATE COLLEGE — Even though abortion is legal in Pennsylvania, Abby Minor, a Penns Valley resident, said she was shocked by how difficult it was to have the procedure done during the summer of 2013. She called local health providers around Centre County, but none of them were helpful,...
therecord-online.com
Captains Named for the 2022 Penn State Football Team
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Penn State football head coach James Franklin announced senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown, redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford, senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, redshirt junior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, redshirt senior long snapper Chris Stoll and redshirt senior linebacker Jonathan Sutherland each have been named team captains for the 2022 season.
therecord-online.com
Woolrich Park ownership transfer process moving along
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Woolrich Park will soon have new ownership. The next step in the process is to come at Thursday’s Clinton County Commissioners’ meeting. Commissioner Angela Harding said at Monday’s board work session that the county will briefly be taking ownership of the Woolrich landmark from Woolrich, Inc., present park owners who wish to divest itself of ownership.
therecord-online.com
Police release additional info on missing Centre County mother and daughter
CENTRE HALL, PA – Rockview state police Sunday provided an update on a mother and her 10-year-old daughter missing since Aug. 5. The original police filing on Thursday of last week listed their address as Bald Eagle St. in Blanchard. The Sunday filing said they are from Centre Hall.
therecord-online.com
Clifford Tabbed To Manning Award Watch List
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Penn State redshirt senior Sean Clifford was named to the Manning Award watch list on Monday. Clifford is one of 30 quarterbacks on the watch list. The Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to the top quarterback in the nation. Sean Clifford ·...
therecord-online.com
Beech Creek woman sentenced to jail time for biting police officers
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Tisha L. Smeal, 34, of Beech Creek, was sentenced Monday for a 2020 assault on two Lock Haven city police officers. President Judge Craig P. Miller imposed a sentence of imprisonment of 6 months to 23 months at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, with a consecutive 3-year probation term to follow.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven man, 71, sentenced to state time for stalking, PFA violations
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Larry Fetter, 71, of Lock Haven, was sentenced Monday to a 12 month to 66 month period of state prison time after an extended string of criminal convictions and repeated failure to abide by court-imposed supervision. According to a release from the office of Clinton...
therecord-online.com
Clinton GOP announces upcoming election center opening
LOCK HAVEN PA – The Clinton County Republican Party will host a Grand Opening and Meet and Greet the Candidates Night on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the GOP Election Center located at 7 First Street across the railroad tracks from Wendy’s in Lock Haven in the former Walker’s Hardware Store. Light refreshments will be served.
therecord-online.com
Will the Pa. House vote on election reform this fall? Don’t count on it, top Republican says
HARRISBURG, PA – If you were looking for the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania House of Representatives to take a run at election reform when it reconvenes next month, you might want to adjust your expectations. A senior GOP lawmaker said Monday that he doesn’t know “what the appetite is” to vote...
