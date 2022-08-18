CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The JW Marriott Charlotte is an upscale hotel in Uptown. The hotel is celebrating its one year anniversary in the Queen City. As part of that celebration, the hotel is offering guests and elevated luxury experience. The Elevated Luxury Package includes the Presidential Suite, limousine service and much more. It’s an exclusive experience with an exclusive price tag. The package costs $8,000. It’s for a certain population of travelers, but it also has an economic and tourism benefit to the city. You can learn more about the package by visiting marriott.com to learn how to book your stay or enjoy the spa services and a special discount.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO