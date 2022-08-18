Read full article on original website
West Rowan Middle School Shifts To Remote Learning This Week Due To Bacteria Found In HVAC
SALISBURY, N.C. — West Rowan Middle School will be shifting to an online format for the rest of the week to allow for the thorough cleaning and sanitizing of the school after recent testing confirms microbial growth in the HVAC system. School officials say earlier this month, custodial staff...
Local Animal Shelter Wants To Reinstate Partnership With Local Community College
POLKTON, N.C. – “It was a great program,” says Anson Co. Animal Shelter Director Maureen Lett. And if she gets her wish, that great program will be back. She is talking about the vet assistant program the shelter partnered with South Piedmont Community College on from 2016 to 2018. “It’s a big need,” she says, of veterinarian work employees.
Tasty Tuesday: 22 Street Kitchen Food Truck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Food trucks and Tasty Tuesday, there’s no better combo!. This week, 22 Street Kitchen food truck is here to show off two of their dishes, a chicken Philly burrito and shrimp tacos. Plus – tips on how you can roll the best burrito at home.
I Am Queen: Charlotte Returns To The Knight Theater On October 1st
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blumenthal Performing Arts is proud to present I Am Queen: Charlotte, a multi-platform experience that centers on and celebrates the lives, stories and contributions of Black women in the community. Officials say the program is built around a gathered history of narratives from women in Charlotte...
Breakaway Music Festival Coming To Charlotte September 30th-October 1st
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Breakaway Carolina Music Festival is coming to zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway from September 30th through October 1st, 2022 . Headliners and performers include The Kid LAROI, Illenium, Tiësto, Quinn XCII, John Summit, Tai Verdes, GAYLE, ACRAZE, Gordo, Sullivan King, J. Worra, Nurko and more.
Brooks Sandwich House In Charlotte Closes For SNL Filming
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brooks Sandwich House is closing on Friday to allow Saturday Night Live to film a skit inside the restaurant. Officials say all roads will be shut down near the restaurant located on North Brevard Street in Charlotte.
Abandoned Building Catches Fire In Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — Firefighters brought a house fire in Concord under control within 20 minutes Monday night. Around 11:57 p.m. on Monday, August 23rd, the Concord Fire Department responded to the reported fire on Cabarrus Avenue E. Firefighters were on the scene within two minutes and found an abandoned...
JW Marriott Charlotte Offers New Luxury Experience For Guests
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The JW Marriott Charlotte is an upscale hotel in Uptown. The hotel is celebrating its one year anniversary in the Queen City. As part of that celebration, the hotel is offering guests and elevated luxury experience. The Elevated Luxury Package includes the Presidential Suite, limousine service and much more. It’s an exclusive experience with an exclusive price tag. The package costs $8,000. It’s for a certain population of travelers, but it also has an economic and tourism benefit to the city. You can learn more about the package by visiting marriott.com to learn how to book your stay or enjoy the spa services and a special discount.
CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
Don’t Waste Your Money: How to Avoid Hiring Shady Contractors
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Shady contractors can put your home improvement project in jeopardy. One woman’s house caught fire and she hired a contractor for $125,000 to build it back. She handed over the cash, but the contractor never showed up to do the work. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese explains how you can keep that from happening to you.
Police: Passenger Dies After Impaired Driver Collides With Two Parked Cars In North Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a fatal collision in north Charlotte involving an impaired driver that occurred Monday afternoon. Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pat Garrett Street in reference to a motor vehicle collision resulting in injuries. At the scene, officers located a grey...
Beast of the Week: Anshon Camp
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Our first beast of the week goes to Julius Chambers dual-threat quarterback Anshon “Bubba” Camp. On Saturday, Chambers’s faced the team they lost to in the 4A state championship, Cardinal Gibbons. Camp helped the Cougars avenge the loss. He threw for 246 yards...
Best of Snark: Not So Retro Week Day 2
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After almost 18 years at WCCB and close to 12 hosting Rising, Derek is leaving to take a job closer to his family. This is his last week here before heading to Minneapolis for a new TV job. A little segment called “The Snark Factor” premiered...
Detectives Identify Murder Suspect In Fatal West Charlotte Shooting
As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified a 29-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of Daquarius Jackson, 26. On August 16th, detectives located and arrested Johnny Justin Williams without incident. Police charged Williams with 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, Shooting into Occupied Property...
Gaston County Mugshots August 22nd
The Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, August 22nd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
SLED: York County Woman Arrested For Impersonating Officer
YORK CO., S.C. — Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a 33-year-old York County woman for impersonating a police officer. Ashley Nicole Wilson of York, S.C. was booked at the Horry County Detention Center for impersonating a SLED Agent. Authorities say this case will be...
Crime Stoppers Offer Reward For Information On West Charlotte Homicide Suspect
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible in the shooting death of 27-year-old Catoine Funderbunk in west Charlotte. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 13th, officers responded to an assault with...
5 Arrested In Alexander County Following Traffic Operation
ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — On Friday, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office conducted a one-day “Operation Back to School” that resulted in five arrests. Authorities say Operation Back to School was a joint interdiction effort to help with crime prevention and the fight against drugs in Alexander County.
Police Investigate Shooting Outside Of Rock Hill Waffle House
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was shot in the neck and leg while leaving a Waffle House in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, police say. Around 3 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to the Waffle House located on Cherry Road for a reported shooting with a victim. At...
CMPD: SWAT Team Works To De-Escalate & Apprehend Suspect With Outstanding Warrants
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SWAT Team members are working alongside negotiators to de-escalate and apprehend a suspect with outstanding arrest warrants in the Hickory Grove Patrol Division. Shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a citizen initiated communicating threats call for service on Leaning Pine Lane. Police say...
