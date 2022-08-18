ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Local Animal Shelter Wants To Reinstate Partnership With Local Community College

POLKTON, N.C. – “It was a great program,” says Anson Co. Animal Shelter Director Maureen Lett. And if she gets her wish, that great program will be back. She is talking about the vet assistant program the shelter partnered with South Piedmont Community College on from 2016 to 2018. “It’s a big need,” she says, of veterinarian work employees.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Tasty Tuesday: 22 Street Kitchen Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Food trucks and Tasty Tuesday, there’s no better combo!. This week, 22 Street Kitchen food truck is here to show off two of their dishes, a chicken Philly burrito and shrimp tacos. Plus – tips on how you can roll the best burrito at home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

I Am Queen: Charlotte Returns To The Knight Theater On October 1st

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blumenthal Performing Arts is proud to present I Am Queen: Charlotte, a multi-platform experience that centers on and celebrates the lives, stories and contributions of Black women in the community. Officials say the program is built around a gathered history of narratives from women in Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
City
Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Breakaway Music Festival Coming To Charlotte September 30th-October 1st

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Breakaway Carolina Music Festival is coming to zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway from September 30th through October 1st, 2022 . Headliners and performers include The Kid LAROI, Illenium, Tiësto, Quinn XCII, John Summit, Tai Verdes, GAYLE, ACRAZE, Gordo, Sullivan King, J. Worra, Nurko and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Brooks Sandwich House In Charlotte Closes For SNL Filming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brooks Sandwich House is closing on Friday to allow Saturday Night Live to film a skit inside the restaurant. Officials say all roads will be shut down near the restaurant located on North Brevard Street in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Abandoned Building Catches Fire In Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Firefighters brought a house fire in Concord under control within 20 minutes Monday night. Around 11:57 p.m. on Monday, August 23rd, the Concord Fire Department responded to the reported fire on Cabarrus Avenue E. Firefighters were on the scene within two minutes and found an abandoned...
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

JW Marriott Charlotte Offers New Luxury Experience For Guests

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The JW Marriott Charlotte is an upscale hotel in Uptown. The hotel is celebrating its one year anniversary in the Queen City. As part of that celebration, the hotel is offering guests and elevated luxury experience. The Elevated Luxury Package includes the Presidential Suite, limousine service and much more. It’s an exclusive experience with an exclusive price tag. The package costs $8,000. It’s for a certain population of travelers, but it also has an economic and tourism benefit to the city. You can learn more about the package by visiting marriott.com to learn how to book your stay or enjoy the spa services and a special discount.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: How to Avoid Hiring Shady Contractors

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Shady contractors can put your home improvement project in jeopardy. One woman’s house caught fire and she hired a contractor for $125,000 to build it back. She handed over the cash, but the contractor never showed up to do the work. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese explains how you can keep that from happening to you.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Beast of the Week: Anshon Camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Our first beast of the week goes to Julius Chambers dual-threat quarterback Anshon “Bubba” Camp. On Saturday, Chambers’s faced the team they lost to in the 4A state championship, Cardinal Gibbons. Camp helped the Cougars avenge the loss. He threw for 246 yards...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Best of Snark: Not So Retro Week Day 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After almost 18 years at WCCB and close to 12 hosting Rising, Derek is leaving to take a job closer to his family. This is his last week here before heading to Minneapolis for a new TV job. A little segment called “The Snark Factor” premiered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Detectives Identify Murder Suspect In Fatal West Charlotte Shooting

As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified a 29-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of Daquarius Jackson, 26. On August 16th, detectives located and arrested Johnny Justin Williams without incident. Police charged Williams with 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, Shooting into Occupied Property...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

SLED: York County Woman Arrested For Impersonating Officer

YORK CO., S.C. — Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a 33-year-old York County woman for impersonating a police officer. Ashley Nicole Wilson of York, S.C. was booked at the Horry County Detention Center for impersonating a SLED Agent. Authorities say this case will be...
YORK COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

5 Arrested In Alexander County Following Traffic Operation

ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — On Friday, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office conducted a one-day “Operation Back to School” that resulted in five arrests. Authorities say Operation Back to School was a joint interdiction effort to help with crime prevention and the fight against drugs in Alexander County.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigate Shooting Outside Of Rock Hill Waffle House

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was shot in the neck and leg while leaving a Waffle House in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, police say. Around 3 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to the Waffle House located on Cherry Road for a reported shooting with a victim. At...
ROCK HILL, SC

