Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks White Corset Bodysuit In New Photos

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

If there’s one thing for sure about Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old rocked a plunging V-neck white corset bodysuit with cutouts on the side and styled it with a pair of mid-rise white cargo pants.

Hailie posted the photos with the caption, “these @pumawomen shoes with every solid color fit is going to be my new go to #pumapartner #foralltime.” In the first photo, Hailey was walking down the street wearing the sleeveless corset bodysuit that had a super low-cut neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The sides of the one-piece were cut out revealing her tiny waist and she styled the top with matching pants.

Hailie’s mid-rise pants were fitted on the thighs and looser on the straight legs while the sides featured wide cargo pockets. She accessorized her look with a pair of chunky bright-colored Puma sneakers, yellow lensed sunglasses, diamond jewelry, and a blue denim checker handbag. As for her glam, she had her light brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves.

Hailie has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently posted two photos in a slideshow promoting a new episode of her Just A Little Shady podcast. In the photos, taken at Lollapalooza, she wore a sleeveless silver mesh tank top that was completely see-through, revealing a silver bralette underneath.

Hailie styled her tiny, open-back crop top with a pair of black leather high-waisted joggers. The pants had an elastic waist and elastic at the ankles and she styled her look with a black crossbody bag and black patent leather combat boots.

