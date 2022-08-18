ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist dies after striking truck, car in Vancouver

By Hailey Dunn
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A motorcyclist died after striking two vehicles in Vancouver on Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened at around 5:43 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 14 near 164th Avenue.

Police respond to possible shooting in NE Portland

Police say 26-year-old Conner Harvey of Washougal was driving east between two lanes on a motorcycle when he struck a Toyota Tacoma trying to switch lanes. This caused Harvey to hit a second vehicle before his motorcycle came to a stop on the left shoulder of the highway.

Harvey was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the other two drivers were not reported injured.

WSP determined splitting lanes and speed led to the crash.

Comments / 4

Paula Taylor-Davidson
5d ago

'splitting lanes' & speed on motorcycles is a recipe for disaster.....

Reply
13
