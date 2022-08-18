Read full article on original website
Contractor hired to straighten Beehive Curve files for bankruptcy, cites up to $100 million in debt
The contractor hired by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to straighten Beehive Curve has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy. With mounting lawsuits and burdened by debt up to $100 million, owed to suppliers in multiple states, Charles DeWeese Construction Inc. filed for bankruptcy on July 1. The company has more than...
Local eastern Kentucky flood relief effort a ‘huge success.’ Over 20,000 lbs of supplies, more than $12,000 donated.
The organizers of Saturday’s eastern Kentucky flood relief effort were thrilled with the number of supplies donated as well as the amount of money given to the local endeavor. According to the event organizers, Fred and Carrie Norder, of Falls of Rough, and Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, between...
KY Transportation Cabinet: ‘Timeline’ of delayed Beehive Curve construction project ‘currently not available’
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has released information regarding the stalled road improvement project on KY Hwy 62 between Leitchfield and Clarkson. The wide-ranging KYTC project to essentially straighten what is popularly known as the Beehive Curve began in the spring but suddenly stopped in early summer. During a Grayson...
9 people, including 6 juveniles, arrested at KY State Fair
Nine people, including six juveniles, were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night after a “disturbance” caused fairgoers to scatter. According to Kentucky State Police, Saturday night approximately 9:20 troopers received an “initial report of a disturbance in front of the Midway area on the Kentucky State Fair grounds.”
