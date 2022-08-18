ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KY Transportation Cabinet: ‘Timeline’ of delayed Beehive Curve construction project ‘currently not available’

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has released information regarding the stalled road improvement project on KY Hwy 62 between Leitchfield and Clarkson. The wide-ranging KYTC project to essentially straighten what is popularly known as the Beehive Curve began in the spring but suddenly stopped in early summer. During a Grayson...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
9 people, including 6 juveniles, arrested at KY State Fair

Nine people, including six juveniles, were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night after a “disturbance” caused fairgoers to scatter. According to Kentucky State Police, Saturday night approximately 9:20 troopers received an “initial report of a disturbance in front of the Midway area on the Kentucky State Fair grounds.”
KENTUCKY STATE

