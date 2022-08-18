Read full article on original website
Topeka woman taken to hospital following rollover crash on Highway 75
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman recovered in the hospital after a rollover crash near Soldier on Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 165.9 on Highway 75 - less than a mile north of 46th St.
Shooting causes $1,000 damage to Manhattan vehicle, no injuries reported
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting an unoccupied vehicle in Manhattan early Tuesday morning. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, officers were called to the 300 block of N 9th St. with reports of a shooting.
Kan. man jailed after police find 70-year-old with gunshot wound
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the area of the 400 Block of NE Gordon in Topeka, in reference to a shooting, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found a 70-year-old man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a hospital by American Medical Response.
No arrests, injuries after two Ogden men pull guns on each other
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - No arrests or injuries were reported when two men in Ogden pulled their guns on each other over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were called to the 100 block of Linden St. in Ogden with reports of aggravated assault.
Driver injured after eating donut leads to wreck along I-70
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth man sustained minor injuries after eating a donut that led to hitting the inside barrier of a bridge along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 205.7 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
Overnight shooting sends 1 to hospital in critical condition, suspect identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police responded to a shooting late Sunday night and found one man who had been shot in his stomach. The Topeka Police Department reported one person in custody Monday morning. It later revealed Benjamin Folsom, 34, Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for aggravated battery and criminal possession of […]
Missing 16-year-old found, 15-year-old thought to be with her still lost
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A missing 16-year-old girl from the Wamego area has been found while the missing 15-year-old thought to be with her remains to be located. The Wamego Police Department says that as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, missing 16-year-old Alejandra has been found. However, Trinity, the 15-year-old girl she was believed to be with, still has not been found.
Emporia Police launch investigation at Emporia High School
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are conducting an investigation at Emporia High School. Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas confirmed the investigation was happening, but would not provide any further details due to the involvement of juveniles. 13NEWS reached out for comment, but calls to USD 253 were not answered...
Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
2 vehicles reported stolen in Manhattan, 1 recovered
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two vehicles were reported stolen in Manhattan over the weekend, however, only one has been recovered and officers continue to look for the suspect. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, officers were called to the 400 block of Denison Ave. with reports of theft.
No injuries reported after two vehicles clip each other on I-70 Monday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nobody was seriously injured after a car crossed over the center median and clipped another vehicle on I-70 this afternoon. The accident happened around 1:30 Monday afternoon on I-70 in Wabaunsee County, near the Keene-Eskdridge Road exit. Officials on-scene tell 13 NEWS a westbound vehicle drove...
Video released from high speed chase and arrest in Lawrence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On the morning of July 31st, Lawrence Police engaged in hot pursuit of someone they believed to have committed a double homicide. “You’re looking at a high energy car chase,” said Lockhart, Chief of the Lawrence Police Department, “someone who has fired shots at officers, he is a very dangerous suspect. He has already, we believe, killed two people and so there is a lot of emotion that goes into these things.”
LPD attempts to ID driver speeding 100+ mph on motorcycle
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department is attempting to identify a motorcyclist clocked going faster than 100 mph and has reminded drivers to slow down and drive safely. The Lawrence Police Department says officers clocked the pictured motorcyclist driving at more than 100 miles per hour on Wednesday,...
Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested two people following a narcotics search performed Monday in the Hillcrest neighborhood. Officers with the TPD narcotics unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of SE Morrison; uncovering drugs. stolen property and firearms, according to TPD.
GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for travel and medical expenses as a Wamego man continues to recover in a Kansas City hospital following a head-on three-car collision. Sarah Fillinger, a family member, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the...
Drowning in eastern Kansas under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
Sheriff’s office investigating after personal watercraft rider drowns in Kansas lake
A personal watercraft rider drowned Sunday at a Kansas lake about 30 miles southwest of Kansas City, according to officials. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Hillsdale Lake marina Sunday and found a person unresponsive, according to a news release on Facebook. Bystanders told deputies they pulled the unresponsive personal...
Riley Co. Historical Museum out $900 after windows broken out
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers are searching for the culprit who broke out three windows at the Riley Co. Historical Museum over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were called to the Riley County Historical Museum at 2309 Claflin Rd. with reports of criminal damage to property.
Geary Co. deputies respond to injury accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded Saturday to South K-57 Highway at mile marker 12 for a single motorcycle injury accident. Acccording to the Sheriff's Department, Charles Tanner of Manhattan was traveling North on K-57 Highway on his 2006 Honda Motorcycle when he ran off the roadway and lost control. Tanner was transported to a Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person has died following a shooting in Kansas City. The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Police say an adult male was shot and killed at the scene. Later on Sunday, an Amber Alert was...
