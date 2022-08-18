ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Topeka woman taken to hospital following rollover crash on Highway 75

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman recovered in the hospital after a rollover crash near Soldier on Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 165.9 on Highway 75 - less than a mile north of 46th St.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shooting causes $1,000 damage to Manhattan vehicle, no injuries reported

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting an unoccupied vehicle in Manhattan early Tuesday morning. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, officers were called to the 300 block of N 9th St. with reports of a shooting.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Kan. man jailed after police find 70-year-old with gunshot wound

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the area of the 400 Block of NE Gordon in Topeka, in reference to a shooting, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found a 70-year-old man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a hospital by American Medical Response.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

No arrests, injuries after two Ogden men pull guns on each other

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - No arrests or injuries were reported when two men in Ogden pulled their guns on each other over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were called to the 100 block of Linden St. in Ogden with reports of aggravated assault.
OGDEN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakley, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

Driver injured after eating donut leads to wreck along I-70

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth man sustained minor injuries after eating a donut that led to hitting the inside barrier of a bridge along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 205.7 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
WIBW

Missing 16-year-old found, 15-year-old thought to be with her still lost

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A missing 16-year-old girl from the Wamego area has been found while the missing 15-year-old thought to be with her remains to be located. The Wamego Police Department says that as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, missing 16-year-old Alejandra has been found. However, Trinity, the 15-year-old girl she was believed to be with, still has not been found.
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

Emporia Police launch investigation at Emporia High School

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are conducting an investigation at Emporia High School. Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas confirmed the investigation was happening, but would not provide any further details due to the involvement of juveniles. 13NEWS reached out for comment, but calls to USD 253 were not answered...
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
KSNT News

Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

2 vehicles reported stolen in Manhattan, 1 recovered

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two vehicles were reported stolen in Manhattan over the weekend, however, only one has been recovered and officers continue to look for the suspect. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, officers were called to the 400 block of Denison Ave. with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Video released from high speed chase and arrest in Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On the morning of July 31st, Lawrence Police engaged in hot pursuit of someone they believed to have committed a double homicide. “You’re looking at a high energy car chase,” said Lockhart, Chief of the Lawrence Police Department, “someone who has fired shots at officers, he is a very dangerous suspect. He has already, we believe, killed two people and so there is a lot of emotion that goes into these things.”
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBW

LPD attempts to ID driver speeding 100+ mph on motorcycle

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department is attempting to identify a motorcyclist clocked going faster than 100 mph and has reminded drivers to slow down and drive safely. The Lawrence Police Department says officers clocked the pictured motorcyclist driving at more than 100 miles per hour on Wednesday,...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested two people following a narcotics search performed Monday in the Hillcrest neighborhood. Officers with the TPD narcotics unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of SE Morrison; uncovering drugs. stolen property and firearms, according to TPD.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for travel and medical expenses as a Wamego man continues to recover in a Kansas City hospital following a head-on three-car collision. Sarah Fillinger, a family member, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the...
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

Riley Co. Historical Museum out $900 after windows broken out

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers are searching for the culprit who broke out three windows at the Riley Co. Historical Museum over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were called to the Riley County Historical Museum at 2309 Claflin Rd. with reports of criminal damage to property.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary Co. deputies respond to injury accident

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded Saturday to South K-57 Highway at mile marker 12 for a single motorcycle injury accident. Acccording to the Sheriff's Department, Charles Tanner of Manhattan was traveling North on K-57 Highway on his 2006 Honda Motorcycle when he ran off the roadway and lost control. Tanner was transported to a Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person has died following a shooting in Kansas City. The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Police say an adult male was shot and killed at the scene. Later on Sunday, an Amber Alert was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy