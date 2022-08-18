Read full article on original website
The Seattle Seahawks don’t figure to be contenders in 2022. That’s putting it nicely, which is something CBS Sports NFL analyst Adam Schein didn’t care to do when divulging his thoughts on Pete Carroll’s team ahead of the 2022 campaign. During a Tuesday morning segment of Time to Schein on CBS, Schein ruthlessly roasted the Seahawks, taking shots at their quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith and calling the organization “a disaster” and “where hope goes to die.”
Seahawks Quarterbacks Worst NFL Group?
A look at where the Seahawks come in on ESPN's latest position group rankings.
NFL Mock Draft: Should Seahawks Select Franchise Quarterback or Build Trenches?
The Seahawks will look to continue adding young players to its newfound core of foundational pieces.
Seahawks Cutdown: 'Epidemic' Tackling Problem? 'Hasn’t Been Great' As Coach Pete Carroll Evaluates
The Seattle Seahawks have missed 29 tackles as a team over their first two preseason games.
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Unlikely for preseason finale
Penny isn't likely to play in Friday's preseason game against Dallas, with the Seahawks trying to keep him healthy for Week 1 against Denver, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Penny is set to enter Week 1 as the starter, and he could see an especially large workload...
Seahawks at Cowboys: Dallas Reveals Dak Prescott Plan for Preseason Game
Who will the Seattle Seahawks see at quarterback in Dallas against the Cowboys?
NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was asked about his evaluation of RB Trey Sermon during his appearance in the team’s most recent preseason game. “It’s about what I thought,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWire.com. “I was glad that he was able to start the game and help us out through that. And it didn’t last that long, but he took advantage of the plays that he had.”
Pete Carroll Adjusts Plan to Give Drew Lock a Chance to Win QB Job
The Seahawks coach said the newly acquired quarterback will be “playing a lot” in Seattle’s preseason finale.
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on QB competition: 'We may have two number ones'
Now that the Carolina Panthers' quarterback competition is over, one of, if not the only starting signal-caller battle in the NFL may be going on in the NFC West. Despite the Seattle Seahawks' final preseason game being just three days away, the gig is still up for grabs, according to head coach Pete Carroll.
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Likely held out for preseason finale
Goodwin (hamstring) isn't in line to play during Friday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Though the veteran receiver resumed practicing this week, head coach Pete Carroll said he doesn't expect Goodwin to participate in the team's final preseason contest. The 31-year-old signed a one-year deal with Seattle back in May, after he accumulated 20 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown across 14 games a season ago for the Bears. Goodwin is set to compete with fellow pass catchers Freddie Swain and Dee Eskridge for snaps behind usual starters Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.
