"Hot days" forecast to rise in San Francisco
An "extreme heat belt," where temperatures feel like 125°F for at least one day per year, could emerge from Texas to Illinois over the next 30 years, according to a report published this week by the nonprofit First Street Foundation .
Zoom in: Four counties in California's southeast region — Imperial, Riverside, San Bernardino and Inyo — are also expected to reach extreme heat levels at least one day every year by 2053.
Threat Level, via Axios Generate's Andrew Freedman: The report, based on First Street's peer reviewed heat model , shows that the number of Americans currently exposed to "extreme heat" — defined as having a maximum heat index of greater than 125°F — is 8 million.
- However, due to the anticipated warming during the next three decades, that number is expected to balloon to 107 million people.
In San Francisco, extreme heat isn't necessarily a problem.
- The report estimates that by 2053, the city will have zero days with a heat index over 100°F.
- There isn't even supposed to be a day when it's over 90°F.
Yes, but: The report considers a "hot day" in San Francisco any day that reaches a "feels like" temperature of over 77°F.
- The number of hot days in the city is expected to increase from seven this year to 16 by 2053.
Hot days in nearby Sacramento — which hit a "feels like" temperature of over 102°F — are expected to more than double over the next 30 years.
- Similarly, in Fresno, days with a heat index over 105°F will likely jump from seven in 2023 to 17 by 2053.
- With heat levels rising across the state, the report estimates that California will spend $574 million more on electricity used for air conditioning by 2053 — the biggest increase over the next 30 years for any state in the country.
🔎 Search your risk by address, ZIP, city or county.
Comments / 0