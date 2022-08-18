(KTTS News) — Groundbreaking is today at noon for the new Buc-ee’s convenience store in Springfield. The new 53,000 square foot location will be at I-44 and Mulroy Road east of Springfield. It will be the first Buc-ee’s in Missouri. The city of Springfield says it will...
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting between two drivers on southbound Highway 65. It happened Sunday morning. Police say it started as a verbal disturbance before one driver fired shots at the other. KY3 says one vehicle was hit, but no one was hurt.
Comments / 0