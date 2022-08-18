ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questions swirl around San Francisco's District 4 candidate

By Nick Bastone
The supervisor race for the Outer Sunset's District 4 is already getting interesting, as recent reports call into question whether one of the candidates — Leanna Louie — is eligible to run.

What's happening: Louie, a staunch supporter of the effort to recall former District Attorney Chesa Boudin, signed documents to declare her candidacy for District 4 supervisor on June 3.

  • However, she had only been registered to vote in the district since May 7.
  • According to the Department of Elections , a person running for supervisor "must reside and be registered to vote in their district for at least 30 days immediately preceding the date he or she files the Declaration of Candidacy."

Yes, but: Louie originally registered to vote in District 4 in March after securing a month-to-month lease in the area last year.

  • The problem: In April, she voted in the special State Assembly election between Matt Haney and David Campos after a mail-in ballot was sent to her longtime residence in the Bayview, which is part of District 10. Doing so "automatically triggered re-registration in the Bayview," according to Mission Local, requiring Louie to update her registration again in May.

The April vote could have further consequences for Louie, especially since the State Assembly election was only for residents on the eastern side of the city to decide.

  • Registered in District 4 at the time (which is in the western side of the city), Louie should not have been able to cast a ballot.

What they're saying: "Voting in a jurisdiction where you know you're not registered is a crime under the elections code," election attorney Jim Sutton told Mission Local.

  • Louie did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment, but told Mission Local last week that the situation was "an election error."

What's next: The Department of Elections has referred Louie to the district attorney's office for potential voter fraud, according to Mission Local.

  • The city attorney is also calling on Louie to provide physical evidence — bills, tax forms, etc. — to prove she now resides in District 4.
  • If Louie is able to run, she would square off against incumbent Gordon Mar and Joel Engardio , who ran for the District 7 supervisor seat in 2020.

