Georgia man identified in fatal Monday crash in Aiken County
The Aiken County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in two-vehicle accident Monday, Aug. 22, in Aiken County. Reyes Garcia, 43, of Brunswick, Georgia, was killed during a two-vehicle crash around 1 p.m. on Atomic Road near Jackson, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in a media release Tuesday.
3 fatal shootings in 4 days: Latest victim’s name released
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman Tuesday morning became Augusta’s third victim of a fatal shooting since Saturday. Deputies responded to the 1150 Fifth Street around 6 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the location, crime tape was set up around the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center.
Homicide investigation underway in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Sheriff's Office says the victim in this incident is deceased. The coroner's office is now on the scene investigating. The sheriff's office says this is a homicide investigation. *BREAKING NEWS UPDATE -- FOX54's EARLIER STORY IS BELOW*. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating...
Two people wanted for questioning by RCSO, theft by taking
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are wanted for questioning in reference to theft by taking from an Augusta hotel. Authorities say the incident happened on Wednesday, August 17th at the Suburban Extend Stay, which is located on Claussen Road. Investigators say if anyone has any information concerning these subjects, please contact Deputy James […]
Reported shooting on Windsor Road turns out to be a false alarm
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 2000 block of Windsor Road. According to dispatchers with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday. Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says...
Woman Shot and Killed at Downtown Distribution Center in Augusta
An Augusta woman was shot and killed early this morning in the 1100 block of 5th Street. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said 43-year-old Cynthia Wright was shot at least one time. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident reportedly happened on the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution...
Burke County standoff ends with grown son’s arrest
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A standoff with a man brought out SWAT officers and ultimately ended with an arrest early Tuesday in Burke County. It all started around 12:49 a.m. when deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 457 Hadden Pond Road to investigate a report of a domestic dispute.
Name released for driver killed in Aiken County crash
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Aiken County that left one person dead. Troopers responded Monday to a two-vehicle accident on Atomic Road near Jackson Highway around 1:08 p.m. Troopers say a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on Atomic Road, went...
1 dead in early morning crash in Liberty County
MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman died in a fatal crash in Liberty County early Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff, around 8:30 a.m., a woman was standing outside her vehicle on North Coastal Highway in Midway when she was struck and killed. Laff says the 32-year-old woman, driving a 2019 […]
Woman arrested in Augusta Mall armed robbery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies were looking for a woman in connection to an armed robbery at the Augusta Mall. On Tuesday, 48-year-old Verneka P. Ware was arrested and charged with exploitation of an elderly or disabled person, armed robbery, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, possession of a firearm by convicted felons, and aggravated assault.
GBI: Macon County man found shot to death in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A homicide in Dodge County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a media release, the GBI says they were requested by the Eastman Police Department Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. Officers say they were called to a Neese Street address about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation, they found the driver, 22-year-old Zaquan Brown, of Oglethorpe, dead from a gunshot wound.
Suspect wanted for aggravated assault at Riverfront Pub on Broad St.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for an assault suspect. According to investigators, forty-one-year-old Gabriel Cle Scott is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that happened Aug. 12 at the Riverfront Pub & Sports Bar on Broad St. Scott is described as being 6-feet-1-inch...
Suspect arrested in fatal fight at Columbia County home
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are investigating the dearth of a man involved in a fight at an Evans home. According to authorities, deputies were sent to investigate a report of a fight in progress at 2:18 p.m. Monday at 206 Evans Lake Drive. When deputies arrived, they...
One person dead after fatal collision on Atomic Road in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision between two vehicles on Atomic Road near Old Jackson Highway. Authorities say the fatal collision happened around 1:08 P.M. on Monday, August 22nd. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on Atomic Road […]
4 arrested, 3 charged with murder after deadly 2021 house fire in Screven County
SYLVANIA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation recently announced that the agency charged three people with murder after a suspicious house fire killed one person in Sylvania last year. Another person has also been charged in connection with the case. On Nov. 23, authorities found the body of...
POLICE: Columbia County caregiver arrested after overpaying herself over $15 thousand
According to an incident report, 47-year-old Carol Ann Dixon, was the caregiver of a 73-year old disabled woman in Columbia County.
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Aiken County that left one person dead. Troopers responded Monday to a two-vehicle accident on Atomic Road near Jackson Highway around 1:08 p.m. Troopers say a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on Atomic Road, went...
Deputies seeking man accused of reckless conduct
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of reckless conduct. The incident happened Aug. 6 on Second Avenue, according to authorities. The suspect was identified as Luther Roy Jones, 71, and he was reportedly driving a...
1 Died, 3 Hospitalised Following A Two-Vehicle Crash In Midway (Midway, GA)
Georgia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Midway on Monday morning that left a person dead. According to the authorities, a 32-year-old female was driving a [..]
Toombs County insurance agent previously charged with fraud receives additional charge
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A Toombs County woman that was previously served with five charges of identity fraud and seven charges of reporting and disposition of premiums received an additional charge. Kerri Monroe, 48, of Lyons, has been charged with an additional count of reporting and disposition of...
