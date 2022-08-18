ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Search is on for missing Centre County mother, 10-year-old

By Bill Shannon
 5 days ago

Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) State police are searching for a mother and her 10-year-old daughter who were reported missing from their home in Blanchard.

Police say that 44-year-old Crystal Oburn was reported missing with her child from their home on Bald Eagle Street. She was reportedly last seen on Aug. 5. It’s believed she’s driving a light blue Chevrolet.

Oburn is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, roughly 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have been in contact with Oburn is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 814-355-7545.

WTAJ

WTAJ

