Tricycle tour in Potsdam
Pedaling her tricycle along a sidewalk at Potsdam Central School is three-year old Anna Maguire, with her brother, Patrick, mother Maggie, and dog, Harper. NCNow photo.
Safety seminar in Canton
Practicing self-defense kicks at a safety seminar in Canton recently are, from left, Lydia, Amelia and Lena Kanitz, of DeKalb. The free seminar was offered by Frank Palumbo, Director of American Kang Duk Won Karate. For more, view story here. NCNow photo.
Vaccinations at Massena 'Ready 4 School' event
Carter Manning receives a COVID vaccine booster from Mary Anne Healey, of Community Health Center, during Massena’s Ready 4 School event held Aug. 22. 22. Hundreds of students who attended were able to receive free school supplies, hygiene products, COVID test kits and vaccines, clothing and haircuts. NCNow photo.
Hundreds attend Potsdam back-to-school event
Jimmy Brown, a Norwood-Norfolk student, shows his Jack the Skeleton face painting with a pirate symbol on his forehead at the Back to School Fair held at New Hope Community Church, Potsdam, Aug. 20. Over 500 people attended the fair, with free school supplies, food, community resource providers, water slide, bounce house, and other activities. NCNow photo.
New gym for O'burg Boys and Girls Club
Dozens of members of the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club are now enjoying the newly completed Preston C. Carlisle Youth Athletic Center. The gymnasium includes six baskets, bleachers and air conditioning. For more, view earlier story. NCNow photo.
Primary vote in Potsdam
Sally Markel, Crary Mills, casts her ballot today at Potsdam Amvets in the Democratic primary election for the 21 Congressional District to determine the candidate who will face Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in November. Voting is open until 9 p.m. For more, see story here. NCNow photo.
Gearing up for soccer season
Potsdam Central High School senior Alden DiMarco is among the Boys Varsity and Junior Varsity soccer players working on foot skills the first week of practice prior to the start of the new school year. NCNow photo.
WKTV
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison
DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman accused of intoxicated driving in Turin, deputies say
TURIN- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of intoxicated driving towards the southern end of Lewis County, authorities say. Ashley M. Meyers, 30, of Rome, NY was arrested Friday night by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, following a traffic stop shortly before 9:30 p.m. on State Route 26, town of Turin.
cnyhomepage.com
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Watertown on Wednesday. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:22 a.m. on August 17, a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling east on State Route 126 struck the rear-end of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that was making a left-hand turn on County Route 49.
flackbroadcasting.com
Troopers: Local woman accused of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs
THERESA- A Lewis County woman is accused of driving while impaired in the North Country, authorities say. Kara A. Hall, 30, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Thursday morning by the New York State Police (Philadelphia). She is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first-degree.
wwnytv.com
Crash snarls traffic on Route 11
LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Part of U.S. Route 11 was closed Thursday night after a crash involving at least two vehicles in the town of LeRay. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in front of Walmart. One of the vehicles wound up on its roof. An ambulance was seen leaving...
WRGB
Driver of horse-drawn buggy in critical condition, horse killed in NY crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (CNY CENTRAL) — New York State Police are investigating a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy and a SUV in Jefferson County. Troopers responded to the crash on County Rt. 15 in the Town of Orleans at 6:33 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say an SUV was traveling south...
mynbc5.com
Crews battle fire at popular northern New York restaurant
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Crews worked overnight to fight a fire at a popular Saranac Lake restaurant. The Saranac Lake Police Department said a fire broke out at McKenzie's Grille on Lake Flower Avenue last night. Officials said the fire is out, and the roadway surrounding the restaurant has...
