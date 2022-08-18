ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena, NY

Comments / 0

Related
northcountrynow.com

Tricycle tour in Potsdam

Pedaling her tricycle along a sidewalk at Potsdam Central School is three-year old Anna Maguire, with her brother, Patrick, mother Maggie, and dog, Harper. NCNow photo.
POTSDAM, NY
northcountrynow.com

Safety seminar in Canton

Practicing self-defense kicks at a safety seminar in Canton recently are, from left, Lydia, Amelia and Lena Kanitz, of DeKalb. The free seminar was offered by Frank Palumbo, Director of American Kang Duk Won Karate. For more, view story here. NCNow photo.
CANTON, NY
northcountrynow.com

Vaccinations at Massena 'Ready 4 School' event

Carter Manning receives a COVID vaccine booster from Mary Anne Healey, of Community Health Center, during Massena’s Ready 4 School event held Aug. 22. 22. Hundreds of students who attended were able to receive free school supplies, hygiene products, COVID test kits and vaccines, clothing and haircuts. NCNow photo.
northcountrynow.com

Hundreds attend Potsdam back-to-school event

Jimmy Brown, a Norwood-Norfolk student, shows his Jack the Skeleton face painting with a pirate symbol on his forehead at the Back to School Fair held at New Hope Community Church, Potsdam, Aug. 20. Over 500 people attended the fair, with free school supplies, food, community resource providers, water slide, bounce house, and other activities. NCNow photo.
POTSDAM, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massena, NY
Sports
City
Massena, NY
Canton, NY
Sports
City
Canton, NY
northcountrynow.com

New gym for O'burg Boys and Girls Club

Dozens of members of the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club are now enjoying the newly completed Preston C. Carlisle Youth Athletic Center. The gymnasium includes six baskets, bleachers and air conditioning. For more, view earlier story. NCNow photo.
OGDENSBURG, NY
northcountrynow.com

Primary vote in Potsdam

Sally Markel, Crary Mills, casts her ballot today at Potsdam Amvets in the Democratic primary election for the 21 Congressional District to determine the candidate who will face Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in November. Voting is open until 9 p.m. For more, see story here. NCNow photo.
POTSDAM, NY
northcountrynow.com

Gearing up for soccer season

Potsdam Central High School senior Alden DiMarco is among the Boys Varsity and Junior Varsity soccer players working on foot skills the first week of practice prior to the start of the new school year. NCNow photo.
POTSDAM, NY
WKTV

Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison

DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlf
flackbroadcasting.com

Woman accused of intoxicated driving in Turin, deputies say

TURIN- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of intoxicated driving towards the southern end of Lewis County, authorities say. Ashley M. Meyers, 30, of Rome, NY was arrested Friday night by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, following a traffic stop shortly before 9:30 p.m. on State Route 26, town of Turin.
TURIN, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Watertown on Wednesday. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:22 a.m. on August 17, a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling east on State Route 126 struck the rear-end of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that was making a left-hand turn on County Route 49.
flackbroadcasting.com

Troopers: Local woman accused of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs

THERESA- A Lewis County woman is accused of driving while impaired in the North Country, authorities say. Kara A. Hall, 30, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Thursday morning by the New York State Police (Philadelphia). She is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first-degree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Crash snarls traffic on Route 11

LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Part of U.S. Route 11 was closed Thursday night after a crash involving at least two vehicles in the town of LeRay. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in front of Walmart. One of the vehicles wound up on its roof. An ambulance was seen leaving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
mynbc5.com

Crews battle fire at popular northern New York restaurant

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Crews worked overnight to fight a fire at a popular Saranac Lake restaurant. The Saranac Lake Police Department said a fire broke out at McKenzie's Grille on Lake Flower Avenue last night. Officials said the fire is out, and the roadway surrounding the restaurant has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy