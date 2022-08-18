Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Bus driver shortage to impact 20+ routes for Roanoke City Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In schools across the country — including those in the Star City — bus driver shortages are expected to impact students’ return to the classroom. In fact, Roanoke City Public Schools called parents on Friday, Aug. 19 to tell them that more than 20 routes would be delayed on Tuesday, Aug. 23, which is the first day of the new school year.
WSLS
Roanoke Valley schools rethink school security
ROANOKE, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. This week, Roanoke...
whee.net
Patrick leads area in SOL scores
Patrick schools showing quickest recovery from pandemic. The latest Standards of Learning scores are out and while Martinsville and Henry County school districts fell below state averages, Patrick County exceeded those averages in all categories. The Virginia Department of Education released the scores for all public schools on Thursday and out of the three school districts, Patrick County not only outpaced the state, but had better scores in every subject area than either Henry County or Martinsville and improved in all categories over the previous year.
WDBJ7.com
Community members give feedback on Patrick County hospital at town hall
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Foresight Health leaders met with members of the community Monday night at Patrick County High School to receive their input on the new hospital. The townhall was open to the public for foresight leaders to gain feedback from the community to help decide the range of services that will be offered.
Salem, August 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Galax High School football team will have a game with Glenvar High School on August 23, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WDBJ7.com
Interim Pittsylvania County Administrator steps down
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Interim Pittsylvania County Administrator has officially handed in his letter of resignation. Clarence Monday has served in the role since February. His resignation is effective in 30 days or sooner. “The Board has been most supportive of me in this role, and I have...
chathamstartribune.com
Barger named director of Social Services
After several months of serving in an interim capacity, Regina Barger has been named the new Director of Pittsylvania County Social Services. The local Social Services Board made the unanimous appointment during a special called meeting Monday night. “Having worked with the Pittsylvania County Department of Social Services for 15...
chathamstartribune.com
Joseph Clinton Sours
Joseph Clinton Sours, 95, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, August 22, 2022 in Danville, Virginia. Clinton was born December 5, 1926 in Chatham, Virginia to the late Bernard Hall Sours and Gertrude Inman Sours. The eldest of seven children, Clinton worked on the family tobacco farm helping...
Trustee gives $1.5 million gift to Roanoke College
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke College says it has received a $1.5 million endowment gift from a trustee — who is also an alum — to support the school’s Center for Studying Structures of Race as it conducts a variety of research, programming, and educational activities. Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo, a member of the class of […]
whee.net
PSA to take water from Philpott
The Henry County Public Service Authority is pursuing an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Philpott Lake that will ensure adequate water supplies for Henry County for the next 50 years. Philpott is situated in Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and was originally authorized as a water project when Philpott Dam was completed in 1952 to address flooding issues in south-central Virginia.
chathamstartribune.com
Nancy Lee Martin
Nancy Lee Martin, 71, of Roanoke, Virginia transitioned on August 8, 2022 from this life to be with God Almighty. She was born to Robert Lee Martin and Vernard P. Martin on September 23, 1951. Nancy is survived by her mother, Vernard P. Martin; her sister, Diane Martin; her children,...
WSLS
Roanoke barbers and hairstylists offer free haircuts to give students a confidence boost
ROANOKE, Va. – A fresh new look can boost your confidence and help you tackle the day. That’s why a Roanoke barbershop opens their doors to offer free back to school haircuts for kids. Barbers turn on their razors and wipe off their seats at First Impressions as...
Teen facing charges after officers find gun at Danville high school
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A teenage boy was taken into custody after a fight at a Danville high school led to the discovery of a gun in the boy’s backpack Tuesday afternoon. The Danville Police Department says the fight took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 between students inside George Washington High […]
WDBJ7.com
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
chathamstartribune.com
Wendell Scott Foundation to hold charity ride
The Wendell Scott Foundation will mark their namesake’s 101st birthday this month in style. The group will hold the first-ever Wendell Scott Charity Ride Saturday, Aug. 27. Registration is $20 and the ride starts at 11 am at the Otterbots Stadium at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. It will end at Thunder Road Harley Davidson on 58-West.
WDBJ7.com
Former Rocky Mount officer convicted, sentenced in Jan. 6 riots appeals
WASHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer sentenced last week for his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots has begun the appeals process. Thomas Robertson’s attorney, Mark Rollins, submitted to the Washington D.C. District Court a notice of appeal Monday. It identifies as the subject of the appeal all counts, judgement and the sentence for Robertson entered on August 11.
WSET
15-year-old Danville student taken into custody after fight, gun found in backpack
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 15-year-old student has been arrested following a fight in school and a gun found in a backpack, the Danville Police Department said. At approximately 3:06 p.m., a fight occurred between students inside George Washington High School. After the altercation, security officers were notified and...
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia Residents
Inflation is affecting Americans. Several states are putting forward programs to help residents. One more group of Americans can look forward to relief because of a new law. Virginia already has a program to help citizens. And another is underway. This one focuses on the residents of Salem, Virginia.
Red Lobster on Franklin Rd has abruptly closed
Roanoke Valley residents now have one less option for eating seafood when they dine out. WFIR radio is reporting that Red Lobster on Franklin Rd. in Roanoke has abruptly closed after 42 years in the area. When you dial the phone number a recording thanks customers for their years of service and says "We look forward" to serving you at one of our other locations." Callers are told to go to tthe website to find other locations in the area. At his time there are no othere news outlets reporting hte closing.
