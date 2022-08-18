Man pleads not guilty to Vagabond Inn shooting that killed woman, injured man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who police say shot and killed a woman and seriously injured a man at the Vagabond Inn pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder charges.

Vicente Niko Williams, 23, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Aug. 29.

The shooting occurred Sunday evening at the motel at 6501 Colony St. The woman died an hour later and the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.