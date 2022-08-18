ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man pleads not guilty to Vagabond Inn shooting that killed woman, injured man

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gv1Sk_0hLxJUNH00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who police say shot and killed a woman and seriously injured a man at the Vagabond Inn pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder charges.

Vicente Niko Williams, 23, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Aug. 29.

The shooting occurred Sunday evening at the motel at 6501 Colony St. The woman died an hour later and the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Man shot dead by resident during alleged robbery: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An East Bakersfield resident thwarted a robbery after shooting and killing a man who broke into the home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 11:11 p.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to a residence on University Avenue between Rally Street and Redlands Drive, according to BPD. When officers arrived they […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
foxla.com

Man shot and killed in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area near 125 West Pleasant Valley Road. According to police, the victim - identified as a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi - was found at the scene...
OXNARD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Woman pleads not guilty to 14 counts of felony animal cruelty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors on Tuesday filed 14 counts of felony animal cruelty against a woman accused of running an unlicensed boarding and training operation where dead and neglected animals were found. Annie Schreiber, 22, pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday afternoon and Judge Chad Louie ordered her held on $140,000 bail — […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, causing injury

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in Castaic on Monday night, according to Newhall California Highway Patrol officials. The man, a Bakersfield resident, was driving at unsafe speeds and had crashed into another vehicle on the 3100 block of The Old Road, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall California Highway Patrol office.
CASTAIC, CA
KGET 17

2 victims killed in Oildale fire identified

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The two people who died in a residential fire in Oildale in April have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Camerin Adams, 38, of Bakersfield, was one of two people who were found dead inside a structure that was engulfed in flames during the April 1 incident. The coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be thermal burns.
OILDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#The Vagabond Inn#Nexstar Media Inc
Taft Midway Driller

Two killed in suspected DUI crash in Taft

Two people are dead and three more were injured after a suspected drunk driving crash involving a small car and a semi truck at Highway 33 and Wood Street Sunday night, Taft Police said. Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said a Chevrolet Sonic with five people in it heading eastbound on...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Inmate convicted of strangling cellmate to death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury found Daniel Olguin guilty of killing another inmate, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. Olguin was housed with Eric Moreno at Kern Valley State Prison in 2018 for the sentencing of a murder conviction that occurred in San Bernadino County, according to the office. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Visalia woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The woman was Jill Erin Todd, 55, of Visalia, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies were dispatched to the hot springs near the Hobo Campground Campsite just before 3:25 a.m. for […]
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

‘I’m not the greatest parent:’ Reports detail turbulent relationship of couple charged in toddler’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By their own admission, Jeffrey Sullins and Ashley Saffell fought regularly. The Lake Isabella couple argued at least once every two weeks, Saffell told deputies. She said Sullins has an anger problem and sometimes punched walls. She listed him in her phone under the name “Jeffrey Dahmer.” Her two children by […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KMPH.com

Disturbing video of brutal dog beating in Earlimart

EARLIMART, Calif. (FOX26) — An update on this story. Detectives with the Tulare County Sherriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday afternoon. According to detectives, the teenager is seen beating a dog in Earlimart. On Tuesday afternoon, the boy was brought into custody and is now facing charges of animal cruelty.
EARLIMART, CA
KGET

Person found dead inside home on University Ave in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Body found near dumpster behind southeast Bakersfield restaurant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield Police officers are investigating how a body ended up in a dumpster enclosure behind a restaurant in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Officers were called out to the scene neat East Brundage Lane and Oswell Street around 10 a.m.. When first responders arrived they found...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

BPD searches for missing at-risk teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy who it considers at risk due to no prior history of running away and his age. Thomas Malik Williams, 14, was last seen Monday around 9 p.m. on the 3200 block of Clearwater Drive.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Child, 1, found unresponsive in a pool identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child found unresponsive in an inground residential swimming pool earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The child was Ace Carter Calderon, 1, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. Calderon was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Summer Side Avenue in southwest Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy