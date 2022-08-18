Famed hot dog advertisement vehicle coming to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wienermobile is steadily advancing toward Springfield for a “meat” and greet with residents, according to a pun-stuffed press release.

The Queen City hasn’t been graced by Oscar Mayer’s hot dog car in a year — but the wait will soon be over. The famed advertisement vehicle will be in Springfield and the surrounding area from Thursday to Sunday.

For those not in the know, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels — a rolling advertisement from the meat product purveyor, piloted by “Hotdoggers” with food-focused names such as Benny Buns and Ketchup Kaitlyn. Last year, Hotdogger Zach ‘N Cheese was a part of the crew, but they appear to not be visiting Springfield during this tour.

Here’s where you can catch the Wienermobile around town:

Aug. 18:

Apple Market

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

500 S. Miller Rd., Willard

Apple Market

2 p.m.-5 p.m.

604 E. South St., Ozark

Aug. 19:

Price Cutter

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

3260 E. Battlefield Rd., Springfield

Price Cutter

2 p.m.-5 p.m.

1260 E. St. Louis St., Springfield

Aug. 20:

Price Cutter

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

2021 W. Republic Rd., Springfield

Price Cutter

2 p.m.-5 p.m.

400 Massey Blvd., Springfield

Aug. 21:

North Point Church

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

3401 W. Norton Rd., Springfield

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.