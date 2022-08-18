Philadelphia area cousins to complete 30 ballparks in 90 days at CBP

30 Major League Baseball ballparks in 90 days, one RV, two cousins, and 18,000 miles.

That's the journey Seamus and Sam Glavin will be completing on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park during the Mets-Phillies day night double header in South Philly.

Sam played catcher at Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA and graduated in May, while Seamus is finishing up his degree at St. Joe's this December.

The Philadelphia sports fans joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Thursday, just hours after watching the Yankees beat the Rays on a 10th inning walk off Grand Slam in New York.

"We had some money saved up and we both couldn't find jobs," Seamus said, when asked what made them decide to take this adventure. "[Sam] was trying to become a teacher and I was trying to find an internship. This was the perfect time to do it, we had no ties to home. And once he graduated, two days later we were on the road."

Photo credit Sam and Seamus Glavin

The cousins chronicled their trip on their TikTok @Glavinsanity , which has accumulated 119,700 followers.

After the trip, both boys now plan on changing their career path from teacher and economics to MLB front office and sports media, respectively.

Favorite stadium? Sam said Wrigley Field and Seamus said Petco Park in San Diego.

Listen live to 94WIP via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker