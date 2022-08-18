ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America’s Quarterback Factory, Austin Westlake, Names Paxton Land Starting QB

AUSTIN - More than perhaps any high school football program in America, Austin Westlake is known for producing elite quarterback talent. Drew Brees, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger and most recently 2022's No. 1 overall recruit Cade Klubnik, are just a few of the names that sit immortalized in the halls of the Westlake facilities.
