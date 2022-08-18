ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes baby Red River hog

By Anissa Connell
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sy1mi_0hLxIlOX00

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has a new baby Red River hog!

The zoo suspected that Zena, the Red River hog mom, was expecting and it was confirmed when they saw the two resting last Friday morning.

“We are over the moon with excitement for this little one,” said Lauren Phillippi, the lead keeper in African Rift Valley. “Red River hog babies are some of the cutest in the whole animal kingdom with their little stripes, tiny statures and energetic behaviors.”

The new addition is nearly the size of Zena's snout.

Red River hoglets usually have a watermelon pattern with spots that act as camouflage when they're born, however, that fades after six months.

Zena's keepers say she embraced the hoglet and the baby is nursing regularly.

Additionally, the keepers say the baby gets the 'zoomies' and runs around the indoor den.

The zoo says the baby's sex has not been identified and most likely won't be for a few weeks. The baby will also not be named for about 30 days, in keeping with the zoo's tradition.

Zena is now a second-time mom. Her first hoglet, Pinto, was born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in April 2021.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo will provide updates on when mom and baby will make their debut.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red River Hog#The Zoo#Mountain#Linus Travel#The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo#African Rift Valley#Roku#Appletv#Android#Koaa News5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy