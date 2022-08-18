ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armada, MI

1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
thevarsitynews.net

6533 E Jefferson Ave Apt 411

Sprawling tri-level penthouse loft for rent in the historic Lofts at Rivertown! With stunning skyline views and west exposure, this loft has been recently updated with contemporary finishes and new kitchen appliances. This three-level loft offers two bedrooms, two full baths, and two gated parking spots. This full-amenity building has an outdoor pool and jacuzzi, 24-hour security guard, and a fitness room.
DETROIT, MI
Autoblog

Woodward Dream Cruise Photo Gallery | Dogs, weird stuff, bikes and more

The Woodward Dream Cruise, while largely full of American muscle and American classic cars, is also full of the odd and weird. Frankly, there’s no predicting what folks have hidden away inside their garages, so seeing them out and about on Woodward is always a blast. This year’s edition that runs between Ferndale, MI and Pontiac, MI just wrapped up, and we have everything you might want to see from the cruise in our mega galleries.
FERNDALE, MI
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Own a 30 Acre Nursery and Home for Under $900K in Flushing, MI

Here's your chance to own a great business in Flushing, Michigan. If you are looking for a business deal with all the trimmings, this one is it. Purkey's Nursery in Flushing, MI is on sale now and comes with everything you need to take over the business. The sellers of this nursery, which sits on 30 acres of land, will even train the new owners.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio

With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control

We were excited about Detroit’s giant slide on Belle Isle finally reopening Friday after being closed for several years — despite our painful childhood memories of getting our asses burned and feeling like we were going to die on it. But in a Facebook video showing kids literally...
1470 WFNT

Rochester Home is One of the Largest on the Market with 20K+ SQFT

This home in Rochester Michigan is absolutely huge. This may be the most picture-perfect example of a mansion that any person would love to own. For just under $10 million this home in Rochester boasts a massive 20,064 square foot structure that has everything you would expect. From the outside...
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
