3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel Maven
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Blondie’s Food & Spirits of Flint Tests First Robot Server in the Area
It looks like Blondie's Food & Spirits of Flint might be hiring a new server. However, this would be their first server that isn't human. They have a new robotic team member that they're currently testing from Bear Robotics. Yes, they have an actual robot that serves drinks to their customers.
Detroit Artist Gmac Cash Already Has a Song About the Belle Isle Giant Slide
Just days after the giant slide at Belle Isle was shut down, Detroit rapper Gmac Cash has created a rap song commemorating the whole debacle. That sure as hell didn't take long, did it? And if you take issue with the use of a mild swear word in that last sentence, wait 'til you hear the song.
Ouch! Multiple Kids Hurt After Giant Slide Launches Them Into The Air
One of the best things about being a kid is having someone take you to the park and getting to climb up and then ride down the slide. That is unless it's a metal slide on a hot day, then it feels like a torture device. The giant slide at...
She Brought Smiles to Generations of Flint Children: Mother Goose Passes Away
Flint has lost a part of iconic history. Mother Goose, who was a fixture in the Flint area for decades, has passed away. During the 80s and 90s, she brought smiles to kids of all ages with her storytelling and touched thousands. Lovingly portrayed by Joanne Ladd, Mother Goose brought...
Woman Claims She Was Fat Shamed + Humiliated at Cedar Point Due to Size
An Ohio woman says she was humiliated after being turned away from a roller coaster at Cedar Point due to her size. Did This Amazon Driver Just Steal a Puppy From a Michigan Home?. As Always - It's Her Word Against Theirs. Raegan - who goes by the handle rae.moody...
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
thevarsitynews.net
6533 E Jefferson Ave Apt 411
Sprawling tri-level penthouse loft for rent in the historic Lofts at Rivertown! With stunning skyline views and west exposure, this loft has been recently updated with contemporary finishes and new kitchen appliances. This three-level loft offers two bedrooms, two full baths, and two gated parking spots. This full-amenity building has an outdoor pool and jacuzzi, 24-hour security guard, and a fitness room.
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
Autoblog
Woodward Dream Cruise Photo Gallery | Dogs, weird stuff, bikes and more
The Woodward Dream Cruise, while largely full of American muscle and American classic cars, is also full of the odd and weird. Frankly, there’s no predicting what folks have hidden away inside their garages, so seeing them out and about on Woodward is always a blast. This year’s edition that runs between Ferndale, MI and Pontiac, MI just wrapped up, and we have everything you might want to see from the cruise in our mega galleries.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Two Men Fishing Making Interesting Discovery of Landmine in Waters of Lapeer Park
It wasn't exactly the big catch they expected, but two men in Lapeer did reel in the "big one" for sure. While recently magnet fishing at Rotary Park in Lapeer, two men made a pretty interesting discovery when they came upon a landmine. According to the County Press, the two...
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
Own a 30 Acre Nursery and Home for Under $900K in Flushing, MI
Here's your chance to own a great business in Flushing, Michigan. If you are looking for a business deal with all the trimmings, this one is it. Purkey's Nursery in Flushing, MI is on sale now and comes with everything you need to take over the business. The sellers of this nursery, which sits on 30 acres of land, will even train the new owners.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio
With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
MetroTimes
Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control
We were excited about Detroit’s giant slide on Belle Isle finally reopening Friday after being closed for several years — despite our painful childhood memories of getting our asses burned and feeling like we were going to die on it. But in a Facebook video showing kids literally...
Longtime Detroit-area radio host out; 'My heart was broken'
Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said she lost her job at WWJ-AM, a day before her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
Rochester Home is One of the Largest on the Market with 20K+ SQFT
This home in Rochester Michigan is absolutely huge. This may be the most picture-perfect example of a mansion that any person would love to own. For just under $10 million this home in Rochester boasts a massive 20,064 square foot structure that has everything you would expect. From the outside...
