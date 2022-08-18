Read full article on original website
Brazil man arrested for car theft, Vigo Co. warrant
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been arrested and charged with stealing a vehicle after Brazil Police reportedly found him dealing with car trouble on the side of the road. According to police, Trevor Fulk was found with the hood up on a vehicle that was reported stolen near Knight and Leavitt Streets […]
Terre Haute man arrested in Sullivan County allegedly had thousands in cash, 420 grams of pot and LSD
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man arrested in Sullivan County over the weekend will face several drug-related charges. It started on Saturday when Indiana State Police pulled over a car driven by Jakob Carlson, 21, of Terre Haute. Carlson was allegedly speeding. Police said the trooper noticed...
Intoxicated woman arrested in Jasper
A Jasper woman faces charges of Intimidation and Public Intoxication. According to police reports, 26-year-old Chelsea Pate was allegedly intimidating multiple tenants on Sunday night at apartments in Jasper. Police arrived to find Pate allegedly intoxicated. She was taken to Memorial Hospital where she tested positive for meth and various...
Jasper man arrested for multiple charges
A Jasper man is charged with Domestic Battery, Strangulation and Disorderly Conduct. Jasper Police investigated a reported incident at 6:06 PM on Sunday night on Clay Street. Upon investigation it was determined that 32-year-old Jordan E. Dunn allegedly committed the crimes in the presence of a child. Dunn was booked...
Jasper Man Arrested for Domestic Battery
The Jasper police department received a 911 call in reference to a physical domestic case. Upon arrival, law enforcement conducted an investigation and found that Jordan Dunn had battered his spouse in the presence of minors. Through the investigation, the officers also determined that Dunn had strangled the female victim.
Spencer County Court News – August 22, 2022
Speeding: Kyle Batson; Meetkumar K. Patel; Mary L. Krueger; Paige A. Murphy; Trevor J. Hubert; Vincent D. Schultz, Jr.; Daniel L. Fathergill; Jesse R. Horn; Morgan B. Maske; Cameron W. Rice; Grant T. Hoffman; Riley K. Rynkowski; James P. Gardner; Mark A. Waldron; Mercedes L. Long; Tristan R. English; Jennifer E. Eakes; Evan P. Buechlein; Daniel R. Singleton; Jade Heistand; Holly N. Blevins; Krista K. Hurley; Bren Miller; Caleb Mulzer; Jaw T. Paw; Ayleigh D. Brown; Timothy L. Durbin; Town Henry Ellis; Jose R. Dos Santos, Jr.
Missing Spencer County teen Kendall King found in Florida, police say
Officials with the Santa Claus Police Department in Spencer County, Indiana, say the search for a missing teen is over. SCPD said Tuesday that missing 15-year-old Kendall King had been found in Jacksonville, Florida. According to SCPD, investigators learned that King may be staying in a Jacksonville apartment. After authorities...
Overturned semi causes hours of cleanup in Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — An overturned semi is causing hours of cleanup for officials in Perry County. The sheriff’s office says the accident happened at the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp on State Road 37. Miraculously, authorities say no one was injured in the crash. We spoke with Perry County Dispatch and they tell us […]
Vigo County Sheriff's office releases more information on shootings
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A shooting investigation is underway in southwestern Vigo County. At around 10:40 Sunday night, The Vigo County Sheriff's Office received a call about shots fired at 7968 Sweetwater Court at Willow Crossing Apartments. This was formerly known as Garden Quarter. Sheriff's officials say three victims...
Jury trial date rescheduled for Evansville murder suspect
The jury trial for an Evansville woman accused of murder has been rescheduled. Back in October 2021, 23-year-old Jazmynn Brown was one of several people arrested in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman. Brown's jury trial was originally scheduled for Aug. 22. Court records show Brown's...
Court Docs: Bloomington man threatened to kill officers while being arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces multiple charges after police responded to calls saying he was engaging in disorderly conduct Friday. A court document filed in the case against Dilian Ozzbun said officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to the 500 block of South College Mall Road on reports of a man harassing people. One caller said a shirtless man was running around the area threatening people. Another caller said the man said he was going to rob someone or a gas station and be rich. Yet another caller said the man was running into traffic trying to stop vehicles.
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
SPENCER, CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials tell us the missing Spencer County teen has been found in Florida. They say 15-year-old Kendall King had been missing from Santa Claus, Indiana since July 21. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenberg remembers the day vividly. “Get to the home, talk to the...
Rollover Accident Near Cannelburg
Authorities were dispatched to a vehicle rollover accident early Saturday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Montgomery and Cannelburg First Responders were on scene around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. A person was trapped under the vehicle, and neighbors and others were able to get the vehicle off the...
Three injured in overnight Evansville shooting
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in Evansville, Indiana. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting in the area of East Riverside Drive and South Linwood Avenue just after midnight on Monday. When officers arrived in the area, they say they found two men...
Intoxicated Bedford woman strikes man with fist and tv remote, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers received a report of a physical fight at 802 O Street. When police arrived they found a male and female on the porch who appeared to “be disheveled.”. The female was 47-year-old Maria Kindall, of Bedford...
Man accused of breaking into car at Evansville Walmart, stealing gun from glovebox
An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after being accused of breaking into a vehicle at the east side Walmart and stealing a handgun from the glovebox. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the Walmart store on Burkhardt Road around 1:30 p.m. on Monday after a 911 caller said someone had busted the window of her car and stolen her handgun.
Shooting/Attempted Murder investigation 700 blk of E Riverside
On August 22nd, just after midnight, Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E Riverside for a victim who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were alert and conscious and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
One person flown to Indy after crash involving train
Terre Haute Police confirmed a crash occurred between a train and a pedestrian Tuesday in the area of N 12th St. and 6th Ave.
3 dead, 2 hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Riley
UPDATE from the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 8/22/22:. The names of the victims in Sunday’s fatal crash on St Rd 46 are being released and are as follows- 19 year old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township OH.
Southern Indiana girl reported missing is found in Florida
A multi-state search for a 15-year-old girl reported missing has come to an end after law enforcement located her in Florida, police say.
