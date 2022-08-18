‘Some of the most difficult, traumatic times of my entire life,’ hit-and-run councilwoman tells crowd calling for her resignation

Read full article on original website
N.J. promised to free wrongly convicted prisoners, but families say the state is dragging its feet
Taron Hill walked out of prison a year ago an innocent man. Last week, he stood outside the Statehouse annex in Trenton with a megaphone, wearing a T-shirt that said “I am a rare one.”
Victim of random BX punch attack able to speak again after taken off ventilator: report
The man who was knocked unconscious by a stranger during an unprovoked attack outside a Bronx restaurant is able to speak again after being removed from a ventilator.
African diplomat, accused of Manhattan rape, released because he has full immunity
A United Nations diplomat assigned to South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has avoided a possible rape charge because he has full diplomatic immunity.
Police seek N.J. bank robber who fled on motorcycle
Authorities on Tuesday said they were searching for a bank robber who stole an unspecified amount of money from a Chase branch in Somerset County and fled on a motorcycle. The robber demanded money from multiple tellers at the bank on Route 27 in Franklin Township’s Franklin Park section around 2 p.m. Monday, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Old school rollerskating revolution happening weekly at N.J. city park
Jaclyn Duncan is a classical musician who also happens to love roller skating. Looking for people who shared her fondness for free-wheeling, she asked online, “Would anyone be interested if I started hosting some outdoor skate meetups in Trenton, N.J.?”. And with that Facebook post, Trenton SK8S was born.
Police chiefs back N.J. prosecutor in squabble with cops over new rule
Police chiefs in Passaic County are backing embattled prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes in her clash with rank-and-file cops who have called for her to resign. In an open letter issued on Monday, the Passaic County Police Chiefs Association said it stood “in solidarity and full support” of Valdes, who angered the unions with a policy adopted in January that requires cops to report to the prosecutor’s office any time they are involved in a motor vehicle accident that causes serious injuries in Passaic County. The chiefs called on the county PBA conference to rescind its recent “No Confidence” vote in Valdes, a holdover appointee seeking her third term.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kennedy Boulevard crash
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a rush-hour crash Tuesday morning on Kennedy Boulevard in the Jersey City Heights neighborhood. The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. near Charles Street. It is unclear if the crash was a single-vehicle incident or involved multiple vehicles. Jersey City police and firefighters who...
Black women are treated differently during pregnancy in N.J., and it’s killing them
Azia Bowser-Clarke thought that as a successful attorney, she would have the best possible care when she delivered her newborn. But as her 2021 pregnancy progressed, the Jersey City resident said her doctors and nurses ignored her concerns and put her on so much medication that she could not form a sentence. Eventually, her son arrived safely, but Bowser-Clarke experienced complications after labor that extended her hospital stay.
Man sought in alleged assault at N.J. motel nabbed after K9, helicopter search
A man wanted for an alleged assault at a Gloucester County motel on Monday was arrested in a wooded area following a search by multiple agencies, authorities said. Franklin Township Police officers responded to the Liberty Bell Motel on Route 40 around 1:30 p.m. for a reported assault, police said.
She tormented her Long Beach neighbors It took a viral video to make them feel safe.
Every day when Everett Mason came home to his apartment complex in Long Beach he’d say a little prayer. “I’m praying this isn’t the day she decides to shoot through her window. She’s got the first apartment. She sees everything,” he said. “I’m a sitting target.”
Hamilton school board candidate quits race after antisemitic comments surface
A Hamilton school board candidate has dropped from the race after antisemitic comments he made on social media surfaced over the weekend and current board members are calling for his running mates to do the same. Candidates Monica Quaste and Stacy Byrne are running on a ticket in the Mercer...
Car lost during Hurricane Ida was just found submerged in the Delaware River
Nearly a year after Hurricane Ida caused widespread flooding in Lambertville, a 2018 Nissan swept away by flood waters was recently recovered from the Delaware River. “The car was found approximately 2,000 feet south of the Lambertville Municipal Utilities Authority, just off the New Jersey shoreline of the Delaware River,” Lt. Robert Brown told NJ Advance Media.
Man shot during robbery attempt in Harlem: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 55-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Harlem early Monday, police said. The victim was struck in the left arm at 1532 Amsterdam Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A person of interest is in custody, but […]
Two people dead in separate Paterson shootings
Two people were killed in separate shootings in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The first victim, a 29-year-old Paterson man, was shot outside 51 Colonial Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment,...
Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery
Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
Newark water main broke amid plans to assess chances of water main breaks
A water main break that cut or reduced the flow to kitchen sinks, bathtubs and toilets in 100,000 Newark households earlier this month came as city officials were preparing to assess the likelihood of breaks along 30 miles of large transmission mains, city officials told NJ Advance Media. A request...
VIDEO: Shootout in Upper Manhattan sends witnesses ducking for cover; 2 sought
Police are searching for two men behind a wild shootout in Upper Manhattan earlier this month.
Newburgh man pleads guilty to hate crime in threat against off-duty officer and son
William Ryan, 60, admitted to menacing as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.
KEANSBURG: DRIVER OF STOLEN CAR LEADS MULTIPLE POLICE JURISDICTIONS ON CHASE
On 8/22/22 around 1:45AM Keansburg Police notified surrounding police agencies about a vehicle theft that just occurred in their jurisdiction. A short time later, Holmdel officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled and was pursued through Holmdel, Hazlet, Keyport and Middletown. The driver ultimately crashed in Red Bank and ran from the scene. The suspect was located and arrested by Red Bank PD. He was identified as Kenneth Siriboe, age 18 of Keansburg. Siriboe was charged with numerous criminal offenses and was lodged in the Monmouth County Correction Institution.
Girls volleyball: Teams to watch, group favorites for the 2022-23 season
It’s time to get excited for the New Jersey high school sports season. The chase for the 2022-23 girls volleyball group championships is right around the corner, so with Opening Day about two weeks away, let’s have a look at each group’s potential frontrunners and contenders.
