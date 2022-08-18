Heightened patient expectations are changing the way healthcare services are delivered, from the way patients receive care to the way they pay for services and manage their conditions. A need for greater patient-centricity is changing the way payers, providers, and healthcare services organizations do business. The digital front door is an ecosystem of technologies patients use to engage with healthcare, starting from when they detect symptoms, to when they pay or receive post-appointment care. This can be anything from finding care, booking appointment and completing forms online, to availing of telehealth services and digital billing. It is a way to provide better guided care in an easy and accessible manner. By looking closely at the customer journey, healthcare providers can better leverage data and modern technologies to provide greater convenience and better care for their patients.

