Mira Launches Ovum Wand to Predict Menopause and Monitor Fertility Status
– The FDA has listed Mira’s new Mira Ovum Wand as an over-the-counter tool to detect the follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) in urine. Starting October 2022, the product will be available to U.S. customers. The wands help monitor FSH levels to predict approaching menopause. They can also be used to monitor fertility and find possible causes of reproductive issues for women after 35.
Digital Pharmacies 2022: Disruptors or Just Another Delivery Channel?
With cost and convenience at the forefront of consumer spending decisions and US prescription drug spending continuing to rise through 2026 to an estimated $730.50 billion, winners will offer consumers more robust online resources including pricing transparency, discounts, generic options and more information about the drug itself. According to a...
Femtech Startup Nanopath Raises $10M to Develop POC Diagnostics for Women’s Health
– Nanopath, a molecular diagnostics company enabling high-quality molecular testing in minutes raises $10M in Series A funding, co-led by co-led by Norwest Venture Partners and Medtech Convergence Fund, to develop a point-of-care diagnostics platform for women’s health screenings. – The company plans to use the latest round of...
Stanford Medicine Taps Komodo Health Platform to Study COVID-19 Ripple Effects
– Today, Komodo Health announced that its platform will be used in studies led by Stanford Medicine focused on the short- and long-term health impacts of COVID-19. – Stanford’s Center for Population Health Sciences will use Komodo Health’s platform, AI analytics tools, and de-identified patient data to study the real-world effects of the pandemic on health outcomes among different patient populations. Initial research will include analyses of disparities in access to COVID-19 testing and quality care; the impact of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on various health conditions; and how cancer survival, treatment, and outcomes changed during the pandemic.
Hospital Margins are Still in the Red Halfway Through 2022
– U.S. hospitals, health systems, and physician practices continue to face historically high operating expenses that increased patient volumes and revenues could not counteract, leading to negative margins for the sixth straight month in 2022, according to data from Kaufman Hall’s National Hospital Flash Report and Physician Flash Report.
Annexus Health Raises $33M to Optimize Patient Access and Affordability
– Annexus Health, Inc. has announced its Series B financing of $33 million, which was led by leading digital health growth equity firm Transformation Capital. – The funding is set to advance Annexus Health’s mission to improve access to care and combat patient financial toxicity amid ever-rising healthcare costs.
Homeward Raises $50M, Inks Value-Based Contract with Priority Health
– Homeward raises $50M Series B funding round co-led by ARCH Venture Partners and Human Capital. – The funding round also includes participation from General Catalyst, which led Homeward’s Series A funding, and Lee Shapiro and Glen Tullman, Co-Founders of 7wireVentures, one of the country’s most successful early-stage healthcare venture funds.
Get Well Launches Monkeypox Digital Care Management Plan
– Get Well releases a new monkeypox digital care management plan. This is the first digital care plan for monkeypox to be released in the industry. – Get Well’s monkeypox symptom monitoring tool, which is available now, is designed to help manage and slow the spread of the virus. It enables patients or clinicians exposed to the virus to effectively monitor their symptoms from home, allowing providers to triage patients to the right setting of care when and if symptoms escalate.
Syapse Raises $35M to Expand Learning Health Network
– Syapse raises $35M led by an affiliate of Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC (Innovatus)to tackle the challenge of understanding, preventing, and treating complex cancers. – The investment will allow Syapse to expand its artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, making it more efficient to uncover meaningful insights from real-world oncology data.
Digital Front Doors Create Personalized Patient Experience
Heightened patient expectations are changing the way healthcare services are delivered, from the way patients receive care to the way they pay for services and manage their conditions. A need for greater patient-centricity is changing the way payers, providers, and healthcare services organizations do business. The digital front door is an ecosystem of technologies patients use to engage with healthcare, starting from when they detect symptoms, to when they pay or receive post-appointment care. This can be anything from finding care, booking appointment and completing forms online, to availing of telehealth services and digital billing. It is a way to provide better guided care in an easy and accessible manner. By looking closely at the customer journey, healthcare providers can better leverage data and modern technologies to provide greater convenience and better care for their patients.
New COVID-19 Analytics Dashboards Tracks Levels of Protection Against the Virus at the County Level
– Data on COVID-19’s ever-changing behavior and its potential impact at the county level is now available with the release of the national Covid-19 Community Protection Dashboard. – The dashboard, available at: https://www.civitasforhealth.org/community-protection-dashboard/; offers an aggregate Community Protection Index (CPI) for nearly all of the counties in the U.S....
Modernizing Medical Payments: Why Providers Must Enrich the Patient Financial Experience
Medical billing issues cause many consumers to shop for different providers. Customers expect a simple, automated billing experience. Insider Intelligence’s recent Spotlight on Modernizing Medical Payments looks at what drives consumers away from their medical providers, and what providers can do to modernize their billing processes. Incorrect or Confusing...
Our Nursing Home Industry – A National Scandal
A society defines itself by how it cares for its most vulnerable, and especially its seniors. As a Board-Certified Internist and Geriatrician with over 35 years of providing care in nursing facilities, this sentiment has guided me throughout my career. It has led me to found Tapestry Health, a multispecialty medical practice that focuses on providing medical infrastructure in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), as well as Project Patient Care, a patient advocacy organization based in Chicago, Illinois. My commitment to this work has led me to build innovative programs both in the community and in skilled nursing facilities, designed to provide more and better-focused care to our frail elderly.
Brave Health & MedArrive Partner to Power Virtual Mental Health
– Brave Health, a virtual-first behavioral health provider focused on serving Medicaid and Medicare populations, today announced an innovative referral partnership with MedArrive. – Through this collaboration, if MedArrive identifies an eligible health plan member in need of mental health support, MedArrive’s field providers can immediately refer that member to...
The Mounting Provider Burden of Patients Disconnected from Their Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices (CIEDs)
The first implantation of a pacemaker in a human occurred in 1958. Since then, the technology behind permanent cardiac rhythm management has steadily evolved, enabling a variety of implants known collectively as cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs). Today, CIEDs are the standard of care for a range of cardiac arrhythmias, and researchers estimate that 1.2–1.4 million of these devices are implanted annually worldwide. And experts predict that number will continue to increase in years to come.
Evidence Partners Raises $20M for Automated, Evidence-Based Research
– Evidence Partners has announced a growth financing round, their first ever, for $20M, led by Thomvest Ventures. – With their new AI product DistillerSR, Evidence Partners are changing the way Literature Reviews are conducted, making them efficient, accurate, and less labour-intensive. AI-Driven Literature Review Software. DistillerSR is a web-based...
Ellipsis Health & Ceras Health Integrate to Bring Human Voice as a Biomarker for Mental Health
– Ellipsis Health and Ceras Health today announced a partnership that will integrate Ellipsis Health’s breakthrough technology that uses the human voice as a biomarker for mental health and wellbeing into Ceras’ clinical monitoring platform. – This integration will combine Ellipsis Health’s AI and deep learning technology with...
Cybercriminals Use Bots to Steal Active Pharmacy Accounts and Resell Prescriptions
– Cybercriminals are leveraging illegal bots to steal pharmacy accounts and resell prescriptions on a secondary market for in-demand substances, like Oxycodone, according to recent research from Kasada’s threat intelligence team. has recently shared research by its threat intelligence team about a new, illegal use of bots -. –...
Adventist HealthCare to Deploy Innovaccer Health Cloud for Value-Based Whole-Person Care
– Adventist HealthCare has selected Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company to be their next-generation population health management and value-based care partner. – Innovaccer will help Advent HealthCare create a unified data platform to help deliver deeper insights into community health and network operations. Supporting Value-Based Whole-Person Care. One of...
How Actionable Data and Expert Analysis Supports Service Providers, Fosters Better Care and Ensures Financial Benefits
Approximately 42% of Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans—a segment projected to reach 46% by 2025. Due to rapid growth of the 65-and-older portion of the population, Medicare expenditures are forecast to reach $1,559.4 billion in 2028, with spending per enrollee reaching $20,751. Key trends are influencing...
