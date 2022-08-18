ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Bay News 9

Tampa's LT3 Academy tech school opens in University Mall

From tech bootcamps to a full career in coding within 18 months, the owners of LT3 Academy say they can help create a pathway for people wanting to enter the workforce. Tampa's LT3 Academy set up in University Mall in February. The academy's owners say they are offering a pathway...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

He Took This Red Flag Seriously

The organic meeting between Mark and Jenna was lining up perfect for a one on one date. They were both hanging out with their group of friends in Ybor City at Gaspar’s Grotto. Both groups mingled. Jenna said that she and Mark spent the majority of the night talking on their own. However Mark said in the past he has ignored warning signs in his dating life but he took this red flag seriously.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete’s First Night celebration canceled for 2022

For the first time in three decades, St. Petersburg will not have a First Night celebration this New Year’s Eve. A lull in sponsorships, coupled with the effects on the ongoing pandemic made the event, which has an executive director, a volunteer board and an all-volunteer staff, not viable for 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
LkldNow

Swan Landing Will Add to Lakeland’s Mix of Affordable Housing

Swan Landing, an affordable apartment project on Griffin Road that faced delays after being initially approved for federal and city funds two years ago, is on the move again and will add 88 apartments to the mix available for income-qualified families and individuals. Construction is expected to begin soon for...
LAKELAND, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Community leader Watson L. Haynes dies

For more than 50 years, Rev. Watson L. Haynes II served St. Petersburg as a city leader and community activist. The longtime president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League died Saturday at age 68, after a battle with cancer. A native of St. Petersburg, Haynes grew up in...
territorysupply.com

8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida

Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Smashburger announces plans to open 15 new Tampa Bay locations

Fast-casual burger chain Smashburger is about to spread even more smashed meat all over Tampa Bay. Local franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu of TLC Gourmet Food International, which currently operates Tampa Bay's only two Smashburger restaurants, recently signed a development agreement with the company to bring 15 new locations to the area.
TAMPA, FL
727area.com

Best Asian Restaurants from St. Petersburg to Clearwater

We love Japanese sushi and Chinese chicken chow mien, but we have recently discovered the joys of Asian dishes from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and more. Fusion Asian cuisine, where Mex spice and style (burrito/taco) meet Asian flavors really wow us as do Hawaiian-style dishes like poke with Pan-Asian spices. Here are some of our faves from St. Petersburg to Clearwater and around Tampa Bay.
CLEARWATER, FL
westorlandonews.com

Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open in Polk County, Florida

Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced two new Central Florida communities, Legacy Landings in Davenport and Hammock Reserve in Haines City. The new homes in Polk County are now open for sale and model homes are available to tour. “Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve represent the best of what Polk County...
POLK COUNTY, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Bond Thriller Gives Tampa the Evil Eye – Literally

Ever have that creepy feeling that someone is watching you? Mari Alvarez, the tormented crime reporter at the heart of Linda Hurtado Bond’s new novel “All the Broken Girls” (Entangled Publishing, 2022), gets that feeling, big time. And she’s right – someone is watching. As...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Christian School Asks Gay And Transgender Students To Leave Immediately

Grace Christian School announced that they have a new human sexuality policy and they’re asking those that live gay or trans lifestyles to leave the school immediately. The school will only refer to students by their sex assigned at birth and say that homosexuality and transgender identity is “sinful in the sight of God and the church.”
TAMPA, FL

