Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha Melani
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
Is there really a haunted bowling alley in Auburndale, Florida?Evie M.Auburndale, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Bay News 9
Community mourns longtime Pinellas Urban League president, the Rev. Watson Haynes II
Leaders and community members are remembering the life of activist and longtime Pinellas County Urban League president, the Rev. Watson Haynes II. The Rev. Watson Haynes II's death was announced last weekend. For the last decade he served as the CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League. Members of the...
3 Tampa Bay area restaurants named to ‘most iconic’ in Florida list
Three Tampa Bay area restaurants have been named to a travel blog's "12 Most Iconic Restaurants in Florida" list.
What Soaring Rent Prices Mean for Florida's Working Class
Bobbie Hill-Ferdinando is a former school bus driver and mother of six who rents a three-bedroom house near St. Petersburg, Fla. She lives with her husband, who is disabled; an adult son, who lives in their garage; an adult daughter; and two grandkids. The 61-year-old, known by her former coworkers...
cltampa.com
Chef Tony Macaroni previews his upcoming Carrollwood restaurant, opening early next year
There’s no deficit of Italian restaurants in Tampa Bay, and that number is only growing with new spots like Bonu Taverna and Ash opening soon on both sides of the bridge. But Chef Tony Macaroni claims that he makes the best Italian fare in Tampa—and that his customers can back him up.
Bay News 9
Tampa's LT3 Academy tech school opens in University Mall
From tech bootcamps to a full career in coding within 18 months, the owners of LT3 Academy say they can help create a pathway for people wanting to enter the workforce. Tampa's LT3 Academy set up in University Mall in February. The academy's owners say they are offering a pathway...
995qyk.com
He Took This Red Flag Seriously
The organic meeting between Mark and Jenna was lining up perfect for a one on one date. They were both hanging out with their group of friends in Ybor City at Gaspar’s Grotto. Both groups mingled. Jenna said that she and Mark spent the majority of the night talking on their own. However Mark said in the past he has ignored warning signs in his dating life but he took this red flag seriously.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete’s First Night celebration canceled for 2022
For the first time in three decades, St. Petersburg will not have a First Night celebration this New Year’s Eve. A lull in sponsorships, coupled with the effects on the ongoing pandemic made the event, which has an executive director, a volunteer board and an all-volunteer staff, not viable for 2022.
Swan Landing Will Add to Lakeland’s Mix of Affordable Housing
Swan Landing, an affordable apartment project on Griffin Road that faced delays after being initially approved for federal and city funds two years ago, is on the move again and will add 88 apartments to the mix available for income-qualified families and individuals. Construction is expected to begin soon for...
Florida Man Wanted To “Celebrate” His Birthday By Meeting A Child, He Met Detectives Instead
A Florida Man was arrested last week for traveling to and attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl. He was met by detectives. According to police, Anthony Petty, 62, was ‘just trying to celebrate” his upcoming birthday by having sex with a child. Police
stpetecatalyst.com
Community leader Watson L. Haynes dies
For more than 50 years, Rev. Watson L. Haynes II served St. Petersburg as a city leader and community activist. The longtime president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League died Saturday at age 68, after a battle with cancer. A native of St. Petersburg, Haynes grew up in...
territorysupply.com
8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida
Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
cltampa.com
Smashburger announces plans to open 15 new Tampa Bay locations
Fast-casual burger chain Smashburger is about to spread even more smashed meat all over Tampa Bay. Local franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu of TLC Gourmet Food International, which currently operates Tampa Bay's only two Smashburger restaurants, recently signed a development agreement with the company to bring 15 new locations to the area.
click orlando
Big shoes to fill: Florida entrepreneur caters to women with plus size feet
TAMPA, Fla. – “Cat’s out the bag, I have a large foot,” says Vaila CEO, Ahriana Edwards. The Tampa entrepreneur said her business was born out of necessity. Edwards said the problem started when she was just a child. At 9 years old, she said she already wore a size 9.
Krispy Kreme ice cream now available in Tampa Bay area
Various Krispy Kreme stores across the Tampa Bay area are now selling "Original Glazed Soft Serve" ice cream in shakes, cones and cups.
727area.com
Best Asian Restaurants from St. Petersburg to Clearwater
We love Japanese sushi and Chinese chicken chow mien, but we have recently discovered the joys of Asian dishes from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and more. Fusion Asian cuisine, where Mex spice and style (burrito/taco) meet Asian flavors really wow us as do Hawaiian-style dishes like poke with Pan-Asian spices. Here are some of our faves from St. Petersburg to Clearwater and around Tampa Bay.
westorlandonews.com
Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open in Polk County, Florida
Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced two new Central Florida communities, Legacy Landings in Davenport and Hammock Reserve in Haines City. The new homes in Polk County are now open for sale and model homes are available to tour. “Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve represent the best of what Polk County...
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
thegabber.com
Bond Thriller Gives Tampa the Evil Eye – Literally
Ever have that creepy feeling that someone is watching you? Mari Alvarez, the tormented crime reporter at the heart of Linda Hurtado Bond’s new novel “All the Broken Girls” (Entangled Publishing, 2022), gets that feeling, big time. And she’s right – someone is watching. As...
iheart.com
Today is National Cuban Sandwich Day! These Are The Top 5 Cubans in Tampa
August 23rd is National Cuban Sandwich Day. If there's one thing we love in Tampa, it's a good cuban sandwich! According to Yelp, these are the top 5 spots to get one! Do you agree with this list?
wild941.com
Tampa Christian School Asks Gay And Transgender Students To Leave Immediately
Grace Christian School announced that they have a new human sexuality policy and they’re asking those that live gay or trans lifestyles to leave the school immediately. The school will only refer to students by their sex assigned at birth and say that homosexuality and transgender identity is “sinful in the sight of God and the church.”
