Louisiana State

Unemployment rates at all-time low in La. yet labor shortage continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Unemployment rates are at an all-time low, according to the state workforce commission. “I never thought at the start of 2020 that we would ever see unemployment numbers like we saw during the pandemic, but we hit all-time highs,” stated Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates.
LOUISIANA STATE
Trial date set: Juveniles transfers to Angola on hold

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A two-day trial has been set for a federal lawsuit that would stop the transfer of juveniles to Angola at the Middle District Courthouse of Louisiana Tuesday. Attorneys representing Louisiana youth and their families, including Attorney Ron Haley filed an emergency motion last week...
LOUISIANA STATE
La. officials reporting 2,300 new COVID cases, 21 deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), since Monday (August 22), a total of 2,300 new coronavirus cases and 21 COVID-related deaths have been reported in the state. LDH adds that of the new virus cases, 471 required hospitalization, with 20 people on...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana State
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Louisiana State Trooper earns top award at Inspection Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana State Trooper who recently competed in a national competition demonstrated his knowledge and proficiency by earning the event’s top award with the assistance of his teammates. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), Master Trooper Tim Guinn is the outstanding officer who...
LOUISIANA STATE
Superintendents debate over how Louisiana high schools should be graded

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are on the way regarding how schools are graded in Louisiana. But many superintendents oppose the new plan. “We need to do something. We’ve been talking about accountability for 20 years,” said Carolyn Runner, executive director for the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana’s favorite ice cream flavor, best places to find it in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On an uncomfortably hot summer’s day, few things are more refreshing than a cool dessert. For many, ice cream hits the spot. In fact, one statistic indicates that Americans consume an average of 1.6 gallons of ice cream annually, which amounts to just over 23 pounds per person.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Traffic Update: All lanes now open on I-110 North at Scenic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), as of 7 p.m. Tuesday (August 23), all lanes are now open on I-110 North at Scenic Highway (Exit 2A). Earlier in the evening, DOTD announced the closure of I-110 North at Scenic Highway...
BATON ROUGE, LA

