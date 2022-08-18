Read full article on original website
Syapse Raises $35M to Expand Learning Health Network
– Syapse raises $35M led by an affiliate of Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC (Innovatus)to tackle the challenge of understanding, preventing, and treating complex cancers. – The investment will allow Syapse to expand its artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, making it more efficient to uncover meaningful insights from real-world oncology data.
ClaimLogiq Acquires SyTrue for Better Clinical, Coding, & Medical Reviews
– Payment integrity tech provider ClaimLogiq acquires SyTrue, a provider of healthcare natural language processing (NLP) technology. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The acquisition combines the premier payment integrity platform with the leading NLP technology solution to transform how health plans address payment integrity, risk adjustment...
Velatura Services Selected for Amazon Web Services Health Equity Initiative
– Velatura Services (Velatura) today announced that it has been selected as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative, a $40M, three-year commitment supporting organizations that are developing solutions to advance health equity. – Participation in the initiative will enhance Velatura’s efforts to provide essential data management...
Diagnostic Robotics Raises $45M for Medical-Grade AI Triage & Clinical Predictions Platform
– Diagnostic Robotics has announced the closing of a $45M Series B funding round led by StageOne investors, with participation from Mayo Clinic, thus becoming a Mayo Clinic Platform portfolio company. Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, as well as other existing investors such as strategic angel investor Bradley Bloom, co-founder of Berkshire Partners, participated in this funding round as well.
What is the Potential for Digital Twins in Healthcare?
Digital twins are virtual representations of an object or system that spans its lifecycle, is updated from real-time data, and use simulation, machine learning and reasoning to help decision-making (IBM). In most cases, this helps data scientists understand how products are operating in production environments and anticipate how they may behave overtime. But what happens when a digital twin is that of a human being?
GHX Launches Lumere Consulting Services for Clinically Integrated Supply Chain
– GHX Lumere announced the launch of its consulting service to support healthcare providers that want to optimize savings and reduce clinical variation. – This premium service combines clinical expertise, data, evidence and technology to help hospitals and health systems improve supply chain performance. Lumere Consulting Services Offering. As hospital...
FundamentalVR Raises $20M for VR Surgical Simulation Platform
– FundamentalVR has raised an additional $20M to significantly accelerate medical skill-transfer and increase surgical proficiency through its world-leading medical simulation platform, Fundamental Surgery. – The funding was led by EQT Life Sciences investing from the LSP Health Economics Fund 2 and joined by prior investors Downing Ventures. The new...
Intel Invests $20M in Biofourmis’ Virtual Care Offerings
– Biofourmis, a Boston-based global leader in virtual care and digital medicine, today announced that Intel Capital, the strategic investment arm of chipmaker Intel Corporation, has joined its Series D financing in an extension that brings the total funding raised in the round to $320M. – The initial Series D...
Sibel Health Raises $33M for Advanced Wearable Sensors for RPM
– Sibel Health has recently closed a $33M Series B financing round, bringing Sibel’s total funding to date to more than $50M. – In addition, Sibel has announced two new executive appointments. Jon Otterstatter, the former CEO and co-founder of Preventice (acquired by Boston Scientific in 2021), will join as chairman of the board. Matthew Banet, Ph.D., a world expert in advanced body-worn sensors and previously the CTO and co-founder of toSense and Sotera, joins as president from Baxter International.
ThedaCare Invests $3M in Qventus to Deploy AI-Enabled Care Operations Automation
Health system ThedaCare announced it has invested $3M in Qventus and it also deploying the technology to drive operational efficiencies in inpatient and perioperative care settings and across its organization. Through the investment, ThedaCare will collaborate with Qventus to develop new solutions and innovations, as well as support Qventus in...
Can We Reach Health 4.0 in the Next 3-5 Years?
– According to a new report from Allison + Partners, 57% of respondents said it will be possible to achieve “Health 4.0” in the next 3-5 years. – The report illustrates that the biggest hurdles include legislative and regulatory policy, lack of tech talent, and little understanding of health technologies and that the opportunities outweigh the challenges.
Doceree Partners with Tealium to Enrich Precision Targeting of HCPs
– Doceree, a global platform building unprecedented solutions for HCP programmatic marketing with proprietary data tools is teaming up with Tealium, the world’s largest independent customer data platform (CDP) to advance Doceree’s capabilities to collect, collate and analyze data sets, ultimately helping with the company’s mission of reducing healthcare costs.
Samsung EVP Outlines Vision for Digital Health and Wellness
– This week, TaeJong Jay Yang, EVP and Head of Health R&D for Samsung outlined the company’s vision health and wellness. – Samsung’s health and wellness vision is focused on setting new standards for health experiences through our Galaxy Watch series, and across our broader product portfolio. Pillars...
Astellas Pharma Selects Verizon to Transform Global Network
– Verizon Business has announced that it has been selected to build and manage Astellas Pharma Inc’s (Astellas) global network infrastructure. – Today’s announcement builds on the company’s network-as-a-service foundation and supports its private networks, mobile edge compute and business solutions vectors of growth. The Japanese multinational...
TidalHealth to Deploy AI Co-Pilot to Combat Clinician Burnout
– TidalHealth, a health system dedicated to community health and patient-centric care, today announced a new partnership with Regard, a company developing an artificial intelligence (AI) co-pilot for physicians to help diagnose medical conditions, and hip. – Through the implementation of Regard’s software, physicians within the TidalHealth network are able...
How Medical Researchers Can Leverage Tech to Help Streamline Biospecimen Matchmaking and Procurement
Many medical advancements – from life-saving vaccines and treatments to new diagnostic tests like liquid biopsies – are built on research that involves human biospecimens. Biofluids, tissue and cells are indispensable resources for the medical researcher, yet the process of sourcing these biospecimens can be woefully frustrating and inefficient. These challenges can have a direct, negative impact on the pace of discovery, creating urgency for improved access to the biospecimens researchers need to advance their important work.
New Strategic Partnership Helps Hospitals Deploy Epic EHR to AWS Cloud
– Cloudticity and Sapphire Health announced a strategic partnership to help hospitals and healthcare providers that use Epic EHR to undergo a seamless transition into the AWS Cloud. – This first-ever strategic alliance enables hospital systems to leverage cloud power to ensure their infrastructure can achieve high levels of availability,...
A Hybrid, Technology-Driven Approach to Overcome Coding and RCM Staff Shortages
Exacerbated by pandemic-induced burnout, resignations, and even terminations1, chronic coding and revenue cycle management (RCM) staffing shortages have healthcare organizations struggling to find ways to keep revenue flowing despite a lack of qualified professionals to handle critical processes. It is a situation that has been brewing for years, as too few qualified professionals are entering professions that are expanding more rapidly than ever before.
H1 & Lokavant Partner to Power Next-Gen Clinical Trials
– H1and Lokavant today announced an extensive data-and-analytics collaboration to bring enhanced automated intelligence to drug development. – As part of the bi-directional partnership, Lokavant will provide performance data on global trial sites and principal investigators from thousands of studies to supplement H1’s existing Trial Landscape clinical trial repository.
Abridge Secures $12.5M to Power AI-Powered Medical Conversations
– Abridge, the leader in medical conversation artificial intelligence (AI), today announced an oversubscribed $12.5M Series A-1 led by Wittington Ventures. – The round also had participation from all existing investors including Union Square Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Pillar Venture Capital, and UPMC Enterprises, and new investors including Turing Award winner Yoshua Bengio, and Whistler Capital.
