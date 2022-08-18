Read full article on original website
3-year-old hurt after hit by vehicle leaving Pittsylvania Co. driveway
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A driver in Pittsylvania County is not facing any charges after being accused of hitting a child while pulling out of a driveway on Saturday afternoon. According to Virginia State Police, a 3-year-old ran behind a vehicle while it was backing out of a driveway in the 2500 block of […]
VSP: 3-year-old hit by vehicle backing out of a Pittsylvania County driveway
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 3-year-old is in the hospital after being hit by a car that was backing out of a driveway in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened on Saturday shortly before 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elkhorn Road. We’re...
Child injured after being hit by vehicle in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A three-year-old child was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the incident occurred at 2:55 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elkhorn Rd. The three-year-old ran behind a vehicle as...
First week of Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial wraps up with more testimony
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The first week of trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple manslaughter charges in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station came to a close on Friday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
One person seriously injured during Roanoke fire
One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a house fire this morning in the 15 hundred block of Andrews Road in Northwest Roanoke. When they arrived on scene, emergency crews found heavy smoke coming from the basement. No word on a possible cause.
Pittsylvania County fire destroys home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A fire destroyed a home in Pittsylvania County on Sunday morning. Pittsylvania County Assistant Fire Marshal said one person was in the home but was able to get out. Hutcherson also believes the fire was caused by a lightning strike but the source of...
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
Man facing charges after firing in front of Lynchburg business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers patrolling the downtown area of the Hill City Sunday observed a man fire a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden. Lynchburg Police say the man tried to flee, but was taken into custody. Chadwick Austin Turner, 33 of Lynchburg, is charged...
Power restored for hundreds after severe weather rolls through Central, Southwest Virginia
Power has been restored for nearly 2,000 AEP customers after severe weather left many in the dark Monday morning. More than 2,000 AEP customers are in the dark following thunderstorms and showers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia. Those power outages are concentrated in Pulaski County, which has 1,253 in total...
25-year-old identified as victim of fatal Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities have identified the man who died after a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend. Police said the victim was identified as 25-year-old Mahdi Holland. ORIGINAL STORY. A man is dead after a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend. Investigators said the incident happened Saturday...
Teen facing charges after officers find gun at Danville high school
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A teenage boy was taken into custody after a fight at a Danville high school led to the discovery of a gun in the boy’s backpack Tuesday afternoon. The Danville Police Department says the fight took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 between students inside George Washington High […]
Obituaries
(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.) Obituaries are updated online as they are received. Jimmy Lee Keith, 63, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born May 7, 1959, in Russell County, Virginia to the late Delmar Blaine Keith and Pauline Keith. Jimmy was self-e...
Pittsylvania County man speaks out after his mother-in-law home catches on fire
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bad weather may be the reason an elderly woman lost her home in Pittsylvania County. "It appears to have been a lightning strike at the time of the fire," said Bowen. "It was a rough storm going on in that community down there," said Assistant Fire Marshal of Pittsylvania County Public Safety Scott Hutcherson.
Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays expected
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Students at three schools in Pulaski County may be late for class Monday morning due to a broken down bus. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 45 — which serves Pulaski Elementary School, Critzer Elementary School, and Pulaski County Middle School — broke down.
Traffic alert: Lane closures on Memorial Drive to remove trees
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday there will be a lane closure On Memorial Drive at West Main Street. The lane closure allows utility crews to remove trees that could impact transmission lines. The outside lane of northbound Memorial Drive will be closed from West Main Street to the...
Man injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The shooting occurred at a parking garage located at 33 Salem Avenue SW. Officers heard gunshots as they were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW and went towards the location. Evidence of a shooting was found, but no victims or suspects were accounted for. Shortly...
Unemployment for region slightly lower
Martinsville’s unemployment rate is at 4.9%, fifth highest rate in the state, but below the city of Hopewell and Buchanan County at 5%, the city of Emporia at 5.1% and Petersburg with the state’s highest unemployment rate at 6.6%. Numbers for June, published Aug. 3 by the Virginia Employment Commission, show Martinsville’s rate of 4.9% is down from 5.1% in May and down from 8.5% last year. The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3.2%, unchanged from the month before and down from 5.5% the prior year.
15-year-old Danville student taken into custody after fight, gun found in backpack
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 15-year-old student has been arrested following a fight in school and a gun found in a backpack, the Danville Police Department said. At approximately 3:06 p.m., a fight occurred between students inside George Washington High School. After the altercation, security officers were notified and...
Man Shot and Killed in Roanoke Saturday Morning
ROANOKE, VA – A man was shot in Roanoke and died shortly after being rushed...
Dog wash or car wash? Employees save pooch in pick-up from going through Lynchburg car wash
BEDFORD, Va. – With a pooch in their pick-up, did a truck driver and passenger want a car wash or a dog wash? 10 News obtained surveillance video you’ll have to see to believe. The video shows a truck entering the Lightning McClean Carwash on Old Forest Road...
