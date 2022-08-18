ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Child injured after being hit by vehicle in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A three-year-old child was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the incident occurred at 2:55 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elkhorn Rd. The three-year-old ran behind a vehicle as...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
County
Patrick County, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Patrick County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Ferrum, VA
wfirnews.com

One person seriously injured during Roanoke fire

One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a house fire this morning in the 15 hundred block of Andrews Road in Northwest Roanoke. When they arrived on scene, emergency crews found heavy smoke coming from the basement. No word on a possible cause.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Pittsylvania County fire destroys home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A fire destroyed a home in Pittsylvania County on Sunday morning. Pittsylvania County Assistant Fire Marshal said one person was in the home but was able to get out. Hutcherson also believes the fire was caused by a lightning strike but the source of...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man facing charges after firing in front of Lynchburg business

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers patrolling the downtown area of the Hill City Sunday observed a man fire a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden. Lynchburg Police say the man tried to flee, but was taken into custody. Chadwick Austin Turner, 33 of Lynchburg, is charged...
LYNCHBURG, VA
#Virginia State Police#Traffic Accident
WSLS

25-year-old identified as victim of fatal Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities have identified the man who died after a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend. Police said the victim was identified as 25-year-old Mahdi Holland. ORIGINAL STORY. A man is dead after a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend. Investigators said the incident happened Saturday...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Teen facing charges after officers find gun at Danville high school

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A teenage boy was taken into custody after a fight at a Danville high school led to the discovery of a gun in the boy’s backpack Tuesday afternoon. The Danville Police Department says the fight took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 between students inside George Washington High […]
DANVILLE, VA
whee.net

Obituaries

(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.) Obituaries are updated online as they are received. Jimmy Lee Keith, 63, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born May 7, 1959, in Russell County, Virginia to the late Delmar Blaine Keith and Pauline Keith. Jimmy was self-e...
BASSETT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays expected

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Students at three schools in Pulaski County may be late for class Monday morning due to a broken down bus. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 45 — which serves Pulaski Elementary School, Critzer Elementary School, and Pulaski County Middle School — broke down.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

Traffic alert: Lane closures on Memorial Drive to remove trees

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday there will be a lane closure On Memorial Drive at West Main Street. The lane closure allows utility crews to remove trees that could impact transmission lines. The outside lane of northbound Memorial Drive will be closed from West Main Street to the...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The shooting occurred at a parking garage located at 33 Salem Avenue SW. Officers heard gunshots as they were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW and went towards the location. Evidence of a shooting was found, but no victims or suspects were accounted for. Shortly...
whee.net

Unemployment for region slightly lower

Martinsville’s unemployment rate is at 4.9%, fifth highest rate in the state, but below the city of Hopewell and Buchanan County at 5%, the city of Emporia at 5.1% and Petersburg with the state’s highest unemployment rate at 6.6%. Numbers for June, published Aug. 3 by the Virginia Employment Commission, show Martinsville’s rate of 4.9% is down from 5.1% in May and down from 8.5% last year. The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3.2%, unchanged from the month before and down from 5.5% the prior year.
MARTINSVILLE, VA

