raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report August 22, 2022
12:03am: An anonymous caller reported a barking dog near the intersection of Washington Street and Locust Street. The Officer patrolled the area and did not hear the dog barking. 12:24am: An Officer stopped at 511 North Olive Street to locate a subject who had current Greene County Warrants for their...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Police Department Responds To Two Vehicle Crash Tuesday Morning
The Perry Police Department responded to a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Perry. The police department, along with the Perry Fire Department and Dallas County EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash at 8th Street and Highway 141 in Perry at approximately 7:48 a.m. Tuesday morning with reports of airbags being deployed.
Two arrested on drug charges in Atlantic
(Atlantic) As part of an ongoing investigation, the Atlantic Police Department executed three search warrants on Monday. These warrants were executed at 405 Peach Street, 511 Walnut Street, and 706 Palm Street in Atlantic. As a result of this investigation, 19-year-old William Freemark of Atlantic was arrested for Possession of...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
DCSO Reminds People Of Anonymous Way To Deliver Tips
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is reminding residents of a safe way to deliver tips on crimes in the county. Residents who may be worried about giving out personal information can text the DCSO at 515-559-7790 and deliver tips on the sale or use of drugs or alcohol to or by an underage person, along with abuse of animals or people, theft, vandalism, illegal dumping and other illegal activity.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisors Are Looking At Purchased Property in Bayard
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet today. The Board will look at a purchased property in Bayard with the Guthrie County Secondary Roads Department. The Board will also consider the reappointment of Marty Arganbright to the Region XII Regional Housing Authority Board of Directors. There will be several updates from the Guthrie County Engineer and from the Regional Housing Authority.
theperrynews.com
Adel man arrested in Redfield after trying to ditch dope in river
An Adel man was arrested on Dallas County warrants early Saturday while fishing at the Redfield dam, and he earned a fresh drug charge in the process. Sean Michael Teske, 51, of 17 River Vista Dr., Adel, was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts and on two warrants for failure to appear.
KCCI.com
Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road
LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Set Election Bond for Jail, Authorization Date for Communications Tower
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During reports, County Engineer Wade Weiss gave updates on two road and bridge construction projects. He said the County Road P-46 road construction and bridge replacement projects could be bid let in December with work to be done next year. As for the County Road E-57 pavement project, Weiss said bid letting could be in November with work done next year.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Long Road Closure Recently Began In Dallas County
A road closure that will last the next couple of months recently began and will have Dallas County motorists taking a different route. The Secondary Roads Department announced a road closure recently began and will last until 5 p.m. October 14th and crews will be replacing culverts at various locations along County Road R30. Due to this work the road will be fully closed at the location crews are working on but access will be maintained for property owners within the project limits during the construction.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Panora Public Library
We get an update on the Panora Public Library from the Director Kim Finnegan.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County ADM School Resource Officer Monte Keller
ADM School Resource Officer Monte Keller talks about back to school safety reminders as school is officially back in session.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County State Bank Is Giving Back With Their Tower Of Tissue
Local Banks in Panora and Guthrie Center are trying to help schools in Guthrie County minimize the spread of germs. The Guthrie County State Bank is collecting facial tissues to support schools including Panorama and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center. For the rest of August, the Guthrie County State Bank will match anyone’s donation of a tissue box one for one.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ron DeBok, 83, of Jefferson
Funeral services for Ron DeBok, 83, of Jefferson, IA will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 29, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, Jefferson, IA. The service will be live-streamed. Interment with military rites will be in the Jefferson Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Monday. The family will greet friends from...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report 8/15- 8/21
8-15-22 12:52 am Stuart Police responded to a report of suspicious activity. 2:53 am Stuart Police transported 1 male & 1 female to Adair Co Jail. 3:21 am Stuart Ambulance responded to a medical call in Stuart. 9:55 am Guthrie Co Deputy picked up 1 female from DeSoto on a...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panora City Council Denies The Alley Vacation Request
The Panora City Council met Monday. The Council approved to follow the planning and zoning recommendation of denying the alley vacation request on 103 Northeast 4th Street. After a public hearing, they approved the Urban Renewal Plan, projects and an ordinance to provide for the division of taxes levied on taxable property in the Panora Housing Renewal Area.
KCCI.com
Police: Man falling from third floor of Court Avenue building under investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a man fell from the third floor of a building on Court Avenue around 1:45 Saturday morning. Police say he fell from the interior stairwell of the Court Center building and landed on the concrete. He was taken to the hospital...
Story County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Man After Discovery Of Explosive Device
(Story City, IA) — The Story County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a homemade explosive was found at a mobile home park. Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler C. Hammond faces multiple charges. The device was found when deputies executed a firearms arrest and search warrant this (Thursday) morning at the Ledgestone Meadows Mobile Home Park. When the device was discovered during the search the immediate area was evacuated. Officials say more charges are pending against Hammond.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/22/2022)-Greene County Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts Part 1
Greene County Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts joins us for part one of a two part series as he is introduced to the community.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a resolution calling for a special election to issue general obligation loan notes not to exceed $12,685,000 for the purpose of designing, construction, equipping and furnishing a new county jail. Additionally, they will consider for approval a resolution to fix a date for a meeting to propose authorizing a loan agreement to issue essential purpose bonds not to exceed $3.8 million to equip and construct a communication tower and provide radios.
