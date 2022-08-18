ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman reported missing after disappearing from Atlanta home, police say

 5 days ago
Savannah Sheats (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police and a woman’s family are desperate to find her after they say she disappeared earlier this week.

Savannah Sheats, 26, was reported missing by her sister, who she lives with.

Her sister told police that she has not seen Sheats since Tuesday night when they went to bed at 9 p.m. When she woke up on Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m., she discovered that her sister was gone.

According to the missing persons report, Sheats’ car, car title and birth certificate were also missing from their Verlaine Place NW home. Sheats’ phone was still at the home.

Before calling police, Sheats’ sister called her job to see if she was there, but they told her Sheats had not shown up to work.

Sheats’ sister also says she suffers from depression.

Her car is described as a 2015 Hyundai Sonata with license plate RAX9697.

Investigators are still working to learn the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Anyone who sees Sheats or knows where she may be should contact investigators at 404-546-4235.

