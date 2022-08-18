An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after being accused of breaking into a vehicle at the east side Walmart and stealing a handgun from the glovebox. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the Walmart store on Burkhardt Road around 1:30 p.m. on Monday after a 911 caller said someone had busted the window of her car and stolen her handgun.

