Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crash report: What happened in ISU student deadly crash
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We’re learning more about what happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21 in the deadly crash that killed three ISU students and seriously injured two others. The crash happened at approximately 1:34 a.m. on State Road 46 near Main Street in Riley on Sunday. According to the responding […]
EPD looking for missing homeless woman
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for help in locating a missing person. EPD says Andi Wagner, 24, was reported missing on August 12 by her family. Police say the last time anyone heard from Wagner was on August 6 via text. Police say Wagner is described as 5’6″, and […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
POLICE: Severe weather, alcohol, speeding believed to be factors in crash that killed ISU students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the report regarding the crash that killed three ISU students and injured two others over the weekend. The department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana, when a car carrying...
cbs4indy.com
Authorities identify Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash
RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EPD: No suspect found after standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) have released more information on a standoff. Officers believed a suspect who fled from a traffic stop went into a home on Margybeth Avenue near Green River Road. Police say they got a search warrant for the home, but the suspect was not inside […]
One person flown to Indy after crash involving train
Terre Haute Police confirmed a crash occurred between a train and a pedestrian Tuesday in the area of N 12th St. and 6th Ave.
Three people shot overnight in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after three people were shot overnight in Evansville. Officers were called to the 700 block of East Riverside Drive just after midnight. Police say when they got there, they found two people who had been shot. Both were quickly taken to local hospitals. While officers were beginning that […]
vincennespbs.org
Intoxicated woman arrested in Jasper
A Jasper woman faces charges of Intimidation and Public Intoxication. According to police reports, 26-year-old Chelsea Pate was allegedly intimidating multiple tenants on Sunday night at apartments in Jasper. Police arrived to find Pate allegedly intoxicated. She was taken to Memorial Hospital where she tested positive for meth and various...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brazil man arrested for car theft, Vigo Co. warrant
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been arrested and charged with stealing a vehicle after Brazil Police reportedly found him dealing with car trouble on the side of the road. According to police, Trevor Fulk was found with the hood up on a vehicle that was reported stolen near Knight and Leavitt Streets […]
wevv.com
Man accused of breaking into car at Evansville Walmart, stealing gun from glovebox
An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after being accused of breaking into a vehicle at the east side Walmart and stealing a handgun from the glovebox. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the Walmart store on Burkhardt Road around 1:30 p.m. on Monday after a 911 caller said someone had busted the window of her car and stolen her handgun.
14news.com
Car flipped in Evansville crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Tuesday in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened around 3 p.m. at Governor and Division. We had a crew that was actually in the area when it happened. They show a car flipped in the crash. We are told the...
Clarksville man critical after water rescue in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Clarksville man has been hospitalized following a water-related incident in Santa Claus, Indiana. Indiana Conservation officers along with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to Christmas Lake Village Beach after a man had been reported missing in the water around 3 p.m. Monday. Police said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Evansville toddler killed in Lloyd Expressway crash identified
Authorities have identified a young child who died in a fiery crash that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Friday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 20-month-old Kashmir Morris of Evansville is the child who died in the crash. The crash happened on Friday evening around 7:30 p.m. on the Lloyd...
wbiw.com
Updated -Three dead, two seriously injured in vehicle crash involving Indiana State University football players
RILEY – Three Indiana State University students died and two were seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree in western Indiana early Sunday morning, according to the school and local law enforcement. The five passengers included several football players, the school announced Sunday. At 1:34 a.m., deputies...
WIBC.com
Missing Indiana Teen Found One Month Later in Florida
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — A 15-year-old girl has been found safe after being missing for the past 31 days. On July 21st, Kendall King was reported missing by her family to the Santa Claus Police Department. It took a team a month of searching and investigating to locate her. Alongside Santa Claus PD, the U.S. Marshals and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children joined in on the search for King.
city-countyobserver.com
Shooting/Attempted Murder investigation 700 blk of E Riverside
On August 22nd, just after midnight, Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E Riverside for a victim who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were alert and conscious and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
WANE-TV
ISP: LSD tabs, cash land Terre Haute man in jail
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Terre Haute man was arrested on multiple dealing charges after a trooper found LSD, marijuana and cash in his vehicle during a traffic stop in southwest Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. The trooper stopped 21-year-old Jakob D. Carlson for speeding on Section...
Shooting investigation underway at TH apartment complex
TERRE HAUTE , Ind.- A shooting investigation is underway at a Terre Haute apartment complex. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse confirms three people were transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds suffered in the incident late Sunday night. One victim is in serious condition.
Southern Indiana girl reported missing is found in Florida
A multi-state search for a 15-year-old girl reported missing has come to an end after law enforcement located her in Florida, police say.
Alcohol, weather factored into crash that killed Indiana State football players
Alcohol consumption and poor visibility caused by rain were factors in a deadly crash Sunday that killed three people, including two Indiana State University football players, and injured others.
Comments / 0