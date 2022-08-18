ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop “Making the Cut” top designers on Amazon ahead of season 3

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
 5 days ago

Do you have what it takes to be America’s next best fashion designer?

We don’t either, but the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s “ Making the Cut ” sure does.

Great news for fans — season three of the show is set to premiere this week, with the first two episodes dropping this Friday, Aug. 19, on Amazon Prime Video .

From then on out, two episodes will air each Friday, with the season finale set to air on Sept. 9. The prize is also bigger and better this year, with the winning designer receiving one million dollars and an exclusive collection with Amazon Fashion .

Do you want to shop the looks yourself after hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn have their say? Now you can, on the Amazon Fashion storefront , with sections for contestants from season two shoppable right now.

Ahead of Friday, check out the storefront now and grab an outfit to wear to your season three watch parties.

Shop the season two winner: Andrea Pitter
Amazon

For fun patterns, size-inclusive styles and basics with a twist, Pantora is a winner. Literally. The designer behind Pantora, Andrea Pitter, was the show’s second season winner. Her designs are bright and fun, with some more staple pieces in the mix.

shop Now Shop the runner-up: Gary Graham
Amazon

Gary Graham isn’t just the designer behind GaryGraham422 but also a storyteller. The designs tell a tale, so be sure to look at the new Elizabeth collection available on Amazon now, weaving a story of the 19th century but for the modern day.

Shop Now
Shop the runner-up: Andrea Salazar
Amazon

Get ready and get Seta. Shop Andrea Salazar’s line, called Seta, on Amazon. The styles are inspired by the idea of bold sophistication, marked by leather, studs, embellishments and more.

shop Now

Want more? Shop “Making the Cut” merch here , with tote bags, tank tops, tees, pillows and more with the show logo and the best quotes from Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum.

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.

New York Post

New York Post

