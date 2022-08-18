ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

44-year-old mystery of “Bobo Shinn” still haunts small Arkansas city

By Chelsea Monae Williams
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— Mary Shinn, affectionately known as “Bobo” of Magnolia, Arkansas was a 25-year-old art teacher who dabbled in real estate. On July 20, 1978, she told friends she was going to show a house she’d renovated to a man who responded to her ad in the paper. Little did they know, that would be the last time they’d hear from their friend again.

“She walked in and she looked worried and I said ‘Mrs. Shinn, are you alright? And she said ‘well I’m worried about Bobo'”, says Former Magnolia Dispatcher Cliff Knowles.

Knowles took the missing person report from Bobo’s mother and also went to school with Bobo. He says he took action immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTiIe_0hLxD8ds00

Bobo’s car had been found behind a local grocery store and clearly, something was wrong. “The windows were open, her shoes were on the floor, her purse, all her belongings, everything was just scattered all through the car”, said Knowles.

Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe says there was gravel, dirt, grass, and latent impressions in the car. Fingerprints were found inside, but have yet to be identified. Loe indicated the person who committed the crime was a local.

“The best timeline that we can put together from the time she disappeared until the time her vehicle showed back up at Smitty’s Grocery Store parking lot is approximately 57 minutes. So, that vehicle didn’t go very far”, Knowles explains.

Forty-four years later the case may be cold, but it’s not closed. “I never give up. You know I mean the answer’s out here”, Sheriff Loe added.

In a cemetery just outside Magnolia is a headstone in remembrance of Bobo. And although she’s been declared legally dead, there’s still no closure for her family. Knowles told KTVE, “both her parents died not knowing what happened to their daughter, that hurts me more than anything thinking about that”.

Over time, Sheriff Loe interviewed witnesses and sent evidence to the FBI for another look in hopes advances in D-N-A technology would produce new leads in the case.

If you have information on this case, submit your tip to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 870-234-5655.

Comments / 9

Thom Thurrific
5d ago

I think about this case from time to time as I was born and raised in Magnolia. the last time I remember seeing her was riding a 10 speed bicycle up a hill near SAU as I drove by. I waved as she smiled! the pain of disappearance with no resolution for parents and loved ones is more than I can imagine. her father, GreshemShinn was a very successful business man and built many homes for returning WW2 veterans like my father. in time, all will be revealed by God.... Peace!

Reply(2)
11
GOD WINS
5d ago

I pray daily that somehow she be found alive. Went to school with this precious lady… very kind n loving n a friend to anyone…God be with the family and May a miracle happen🙏

Reply
8
Linda Sue Counts
5d ago

This case has always intrigued me, I wish she would be found one way or another. There was a rumor that she was buried in the new grave of someone else, I can’t remember if that grave was exhumed.

Reply
3
Related
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, August 23, 2022: Crisis Stabilization Unit for South Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that he will ask the Legislative Council to approve $3 million for a Crisis Stabilization Unit for a site in South Arkansas. We don’t think the governor is doing this because we’ve been hounding him about it for several years, but we’re glad that he is taking action near the end of his term. We’ve been hounding because there are four such units in Arkansas – one in Little Rock, one in Jonesboro and two in NWA, but none in the entire southern half of the state. A CSU provides emergency psychiatric care to people who may have committed a criminal act, but who need immediate mental health counseling far more than they need to be in a jail cell. This treatment may include assessments for suicidal or homicidal risks and a person’s overall psychological state. Local jails and law enforcement agencies usually don’t have the facilities or the personnel for these services. We’re told that South Arkansas’ CSU will likely be located in El Dorado. This will be a great improvement for courts and law enforcement across South Arkansas. This service will be closer and save law enforcement a lot of time.
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado Police is now hiring

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is hiring and looking for certified officers. Lateral transfers are accepted and the annual pay will range from $37,395 to $48,004, plus benefits. For more information, call 870-881-4804.
EL DORADO, AR
KSLA

40+ shots fired at crowded Texarkana gas station; 1 person injured

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One person is recovering from their injuries after being shot in Texarkana over the weekend. It happened early Sunday morning (Aug. 21) at the Raceway convenience store on N Stateline Avenue on the Arkansas side, police say. Officials say more than 40 shots were fired. One...
TEXARKANA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas City#Fbi#Crime#Columbia County#Smitty S Grocery Store
magnoliareporter.com

Suspect held in Murphy's Jewelers robbery

Lester Moody, 39, a suspect in a recent robbery at Murphy’s Jewelers in Magnolia, has been apprehended in Natchitoches, LA. Magnolia Police said in a statement that on May 12, a Murphy’s employee was hit with pepper spray while a suspect stole a tray of diamond earrings. Police...
MAGNOLIA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 holds ribbon cutting for El Dorado newscast

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, NBC 10 will host a ribbon cutting at the El Dorado studio for the new First at 4 newscast with Cindy Langston. First at 4 is scheduled to premiere on August 29th. The newscast will cover the El Dorado and South Arkansas area. Join us […]
EL DORADO, AR
KTBS

Brawl among YCP cadets results in 9 arrests, leaves barracks damaged

CAMP MINDEN, La. – A brawl that broke out early Sunday morning at a youth behavioral and educational program landed nine teens in custody and left several of the training facilities with heavy damage, Sheriff Jason Parker said. The incident happened at Camp Minden, which in addition to its...
MINDEN, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Police investigating S-Mart Convenience Store burglary

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place at the S-Mart Convenience Store located at the intersection of North Main Street and Miller Street. According to officers, the incident took place on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, and a large number of construction materials were stolen from the property. […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
arkadelphian.com

18-wheeler collision kills Rosston woman

MAGNOLIA — A Nevada County woman died Thursday evening when an 18-wheeler drove through an intersection and struck her vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of U.S. highways 82 and 371 in Magnolia, less than a mile west of Southern Arkansas University’s campus. According to an Arkansas...
MAGNOLIA, AR
swark.today

Hope Police: warrants served, accidents, arrests reported August 15-20

Adrianna Woodberry, 33, of Prescott, AR Failure to Comply. Derrick Woodley, 29, of Prescott, AR Failure to Comply. Steven Caple Jr., 25, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Cortavious Rhodes, 22, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Derek Sisk, 35, of Emmet, AR Failure to Appear. Steven Taylor, 26, of...
HOPE, AR
swark.today

HCSO Deputies apprehend suspect wanted in two counties

On Thursday August 18, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm Hempstead County Deputies and Arkansas State Police apprehended Curtis Carroll a suspect wanted by Columbia and Nevada Counties for fleeing and various other charges on August 11th and 12th of 2022. Carroll was apprehended by Hempstead County K-9 “PAKAL”, Agents of...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Charlie Conway Charged With Theft by Receiving and Fraudulent Use of Credit or Debit

On August 18, 2022 at approximately 3:10pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charlie Conway, 37, Hope, AR. Mr. Conway was arrested and charged with theft by receiving and fraudulent use of credit card or debit card. The arrest occurred in the 500 block of West 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Conway was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
KTAL

Shreveport: 1 critically injured as he and 3 others flee from gunfire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man was injured as he and three companions fled from a north Shreveport parking lot after hearing multiple gunshots early Sunday morning. According to Shreveport Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the victim and the others were standing near a tree in the Villa Norte Apartments parking lot in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street when gunfire broke out.
bossierpress.com

Arrest Made Yesterday’s Shooting Death on I-20

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit made an arrest on. the shooting on Interstate 20 that left a local man dead. Albert Jo Lopez, 57, of Bossier City was arrested for the shooting death of. Chase Brownfield, of Shreveport. Early Thursday morning, officers with the Shreveport Police...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Broadmoor home’s roof is crushed as a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the SFD responded to dispatch on the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting service crane vehicle has flipped over and crashed into a home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined

Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that five defendants who were indicted as a result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) “Operation Lost and Found” have been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 19

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Shelby L. Cater v. Jared W. Cater. August 19. Morgan Chamberlain v. Lonnie Harris III. August 17. Married February 19, 2020.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy