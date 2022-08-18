ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, TX

Potter County Sheriff searching for probation violation, burglary suspect

By Erin Rosas
 5 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding Abel Delacruz Flores in this week’s “Fugitive of the Week.”

According to Crime Stoppers, Flores is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Probation Violation – Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle and Probation Violation-Burglary of a Rail Car.”

Officials described Flores as a 37-year-old man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know Abel’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

Comments / 1

