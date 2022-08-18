ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
tmpresale.com

Boney James in Detroit, MI Dec 08, 2022 – presale password

A Boney James pre-sale password is available below to our members: While the Boney James presale is underway you’ll have the chance to buy great seats before the public!!!. You might never have another chance to see Boney James’s concert in Detroit!!. Boney James concert information:. Onsale to...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Nonprofit to provide Labor Day BBQ kits to Detroit families in need; Sparkle Network to host homecoming dress sale

Commerce Township-based Higher Hopes! is partnering with Famous Dave’s and Applebaum Family Philanthropy to provide Labor Day BBQ kits to 1,000 Detroit families with children in the Early Head Start Childcare Partnership Program, according to a press release. The kits which will be distributed at an event Sept. 2,...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?

The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advises nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years ago, Heather Joy...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Isley Brothers#Concert#Detroit#Maze#Music
thevarsitynews.net

6533 E Jefferson Ave Apt 411

Sprawling tri-level penthouse loft for rent in the historic Lofts at Rivertown! With stunning skyline views and west exposure, this loft has been recently updated with contemporary finishes and new kitchen appliances. This three-level loft offers two bedrooms, two full baths, and two gated parking spots. This full-amenity building has an outdoor pool and jacuzzi, 24-hour security guard, and a fitness room.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control

We were excited about Detroit’s giant slide on Belle Isle finally reopening Friday after being closed for several years — despite our painful childhood memories of getting our asses burned and feeling like we were going to die on it. But in a Facebook video showing kids literally...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio

With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects

Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Top 5 cool cars seen at the Dream Cruise

For car-crazy people, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world's biggest candy store. For the 27th time, an estimated 40,000 hot rods, retro mods and just plain odds rumbled along 16 miles of M-1 from Ferndale to Pontiac. Here are some of the coolest rides spotted Saturday at the Dream Cruise.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Ken Coleman: Black journalists must continue to fight for diversity, equity and inclusion

Journalism matters and so does minority representation in newsrooms. As a 54-year-old Black man who has been around the block a few times for the last 31 years, that’s been my mantra.   On Thursday, Detroit’s National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) chapter kicked off a set of events to celebrate 40 years of existence. I […] The post Ken Coleman: Black journalists must continue to fight for diversity, equity and inclusion appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy