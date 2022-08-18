ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMUR.com

Jennifer Hudson gives mega fans surprise of their lives in Boston

BOSTON — Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson gave mega fans the surprise of their lives in Boston last Friday. Fans from singing sisters to a Berkley College of Music professor, who is also a multi-Grammy-winning recording engineer, showed up at the Boston Harbor Hotel ready to try out for promos touting "The Jennifer Hudson Show," which premieres next month.
hot969boston.com

North End Italian Feast This Weekend

If your looking for something to do this weekend and your hungry. You love Italian food and going to the north end in Boston. This weekend is for you. A co-worker suggested that I attend the Italian Feast this weekend in the North end. Shoutout to Bostoncentral.com for posting the events for this weekend. If you want to know of other events in the North End just click on the link above.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: One $650,000 prize, 12 $10,000 prizes won Friday

There were more than a dozen Massachusetts State Lottery winners Friday who earned prizes worth $10,000 or more, including one lucky ticket-holder who scored $650,000. The ticket-holder who won the $650,000 prize was playing the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” lottery game. They bought their winning ticket at Richdale Food Shops 122 in Canton on Friday, according to the state lottery.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Want to Buy a Lighthouse? Check Out This Amazing One for Sale in RI

Tired of the four-bedroom colonial, or maybe the studio apartment is a little too small?. How about living right on the water in a lighthouse? And we mean right on the water. This amazing property is now for sale. The lighthouse is located in Bristol, functionally right under the Mount...
BRISTOL, RI
WCVB

Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
REHOBOTH, MA
quincyquarry.com

Amazon closing fulfillment centers as its boom fades #amazon #marshfieldma

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Amazon closing fulfillment centers as its boom fades. – News from elsewhere covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. After decades of rapid growth even during – if not also because of...
fallriverreporter.com

Man accused of exposing himself to people at Fall River movie theater

A man has been accused of exposing himself to people at a Fall River movie theater. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday just after 1:00 p.m., Officer Michael Sullivan responded to the Picture Show Cinema for a report of an unwanted party inside the business. Upon arrival, Officer Sullivan...
whdh.com

Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
BOSTON, MA

