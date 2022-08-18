Read full article on original website
Want to Be In Movies? Be an Extra For This Film Shooting in Rhode Island
Looks like Olneyville New York System in Providence, Rhode Island, is up to more than just hot wieners these days. On Wednesday, it will be the setting for an upcoming independent short film, and this is your shot to be an extra in the production. Olneyville New York System Will...
WMUR.com
Jennifer Hudson gives mega fans surprise of their lives in Boston
BOSTON — Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson gave mega fans the surprise of their lives in Boston last Friday. Fans from singing sisters to a Berkley College of Music professor, who is also a multi-Grammy-winning recording engineer, showed up at the Boston Harbor Hotel ready to try out for promos touting "The Jennifer Hudson Show," which premieres next month.
hot969boston.com
North End Italian Feast This Weekend
If your looking for something to do this weekend and your hungry. You love Italian food and going to the north end in Boston. This weekend is for you. A co-worker suggested that I attend the Italian Feast this weekend in the North end. Shoutout to Bostoncentral.com for posting the events for this weekend. If you want to know of other events in the North End just click on the link above.
Family learns short-term rental has basement neighbor from TV story
The family booked a short-term rental in Providence thinking they had the whole house. Then they saw a WPRI story about the basement tenant.
Massachusetts State Lottery: One $650,000 prize, 12 $10,000 prizes won Friday
There were more than a dozen Massachusetts State Lottery winners Friday who earned prizes worth $10,000 or more, including one lucky ticket-holder who scored $650,000. The ticket-holder who won the $650,000 prize was playing the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” lottery game. They bought their winning ticket at Richdale Food Shops 122 in Canton on Friday, according to the state lottery.
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
NECN
New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
GoLocalProv
Want to Buy a Lighthouse? Check Out This Amazing One for Sale in RI
Tired of the four-bedroom colonial, or maybe the studio apartment is a little too small?. How about living right on the water in a lighthouse? And we mean right on the water. This amazing property is now for sale. The lighthouse is located in Bristol, functionally right under the Mount...
WCVB
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4 million prize and $100,000 prize won Thursday
The top lottery prize won in Massachusetts Thursday was a $4 million prize. The prize was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Jumbo Cash.” It was sold at Girlies Variety Stores in Taunton. A $100,000 prize was also claimed Thursday. It was won off of the game “Millions.”...
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns ugly for bachelorette party in Providence
The women thought they rented out the entire home until a man from the basement tried forcing his way in.
fallriverreporter.com
A morning ritual for a Massachusetts woman turned into a $4 million win on Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket
A ritual for a Massachusetts woman turned lucrative last week after she hit it big on a lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Donna Stigh is the first $4 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game. Stigh,...
quincyquarry.com
Amazon closing fulfillment centers as its boom fades #amazon #marshfieldma
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Amazon closing fulfillment centers as its boom fades. – News from elsewhere covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. After decades of rapid growth even during – if not also because of...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man thought he won just $2,000, instead he became a millionaire
A Massachusetts man thought he had won just $2,000 but it turns out he had won much more. The Massachusetts State Lottery has announced that David Watts has won a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. Watts, who is...
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of exposing himself to people at Fall River movie theater
A man has been accused of exposing himself to people at a Fall River movie theater. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday just after 1:00 p.m., Officer Michael Sullivan responded to the Picture Show Cinema for a report of an unwanted party inside the business. Upon arrival, Officer Sullivan...
Radio host John DePetro arrested on trespassing charge
Warwick police tell 12 News DePetro was arrested outside a home on Staples Avenue.
Massive Mattapoisett Boatyard fire torches docked ships in Massachusetts with shocking pics of fiery 5-alarm blaze
A MASSIVE five-alarm fire has engulfed a boatyard in flames as shocking pictures show several docked ships lit up. Fire officials raced to the boatyard in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, on Friday, after a fire broke out just before 2pm. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back...
whdh.com
Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
