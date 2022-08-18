Read full article on original website
Related
South Dakota Gov. Will Implement Cannabis Legalization If Advocates Can Get The Issue On Nov. Ballot, The Clock Is Ticking
Apparently, if South Dakota voters approve implementing marijuana legalization on the November ballot, Gov. Kristi Noem (R) must oversee its implementation. Days ago, Noem said the 2022 initiative "is written more appropriately towards the Constitution," trying to explain why he was taking a different approach to citizen-led reform in this round.
No Life-Saving Drug Consumption Sites For California As Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill, What Now?
California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) returned a bill to authorize safe consumption sites for illicit drugs as part of a pilot program without his signature. The move came on Monday, about three weeks after California Senate approved the measure, authored by State Sen. Scott Wiener (D), and sponsored by Drug Policy Alliance (DPA), along with other co-sponsoring organizations.
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0