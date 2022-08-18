Read full article on original website
NECN
2-Year-Old Survives Near Drowning in Abington
A young child is back home in Abington, Massachusetts, a week after he was pulled from his family's backyard pool and rushed to a local hospital. The Abington Fire Department shared the happy update on Twitter Monday, saying the boy's family had let them know he is back home -- both healthy and happy!
NECN
Man Stabbed to Death Outside Cafe in Fall River
A man was stabbed to death outside a cafe in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Sunday night, authorities said. Antonio Santos, 58, of Fall River, died after being stabbed in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. Fall River police were called to the area...
NECN
4 Dead After Lynn Shootings; Authorities Investigate as Multiple Homicide/Suicide
Four people are dead after shootings Tuesday afternoon in Lynn, Massachusetts, with authorities investigating the case as a multiple homicide/suicide. Police responded to a shooting shortly before 3 p.m. on Rockaway Street, where two men, ages 66 and 34, were found dead from gunshot wounds. Authorities determined a 31-year-old woman to be the alleged shooter, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said later Tuesday.
NECN
Massive Fire at Mattapoisett Boatyard Likely Started by Gas Tank
A massive blaze that left widespread destruction at a boatyard in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon was likely caused by vapors from a boat's gas tank that ignited as work was being done on the vessel, fire officials said Monday. Fire crews from around the region -- including from as far...
NECN
2 Men Dead in Lynn Shooting, Officials Say
Two people were fatally shot in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, officials said. No arrests have yet been made, according to Lynn police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office. The shooting was reported on Rockaway Street near Hollingsworth Street about 2:53 p.m., police said. Officers arriving at the scene found...
NECN
Man Wanted in MBTA Station Rape Is Arrested Weeks Later, Police Say
A man who'd been wanted on suspicion of a rape in an MBTA station earlier this month was arrested Monday, police said. Steven Wade Coffey, 27, had been sought since Sunday, Aug. 14, according to MBTA Transit Police. Coffey is believed to be unhoused but frequents downtown Boston. He was...
NECN
Not Just the Charles: Mass. Drought Has Rivers, Streams at Record Lows
Despite recent rain, the statewide drought is getting worse. According to the State Drought Task Force, most of Massachusetts is experiencing critical drought levels with many rivers and streams seeing record low daily flows. According to the National Weather Service, Worcester, Essex, Bristol and Norfolk counties are in particularly bad shape.
NECN
11-Year-Old Caught Stealing Vape Cartridges From 7-Eleven in South Boston
An 11-year-old was caught breaking into a 7-Eleven in South Boston early Monday morning, police said. Boston police said they received a call shortly after 4 a.m. for a report of a breaking and entering in progress at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway. When they arrived, officers said the glass door of the business was broken and they found an 11-year-old boy inside the store.
NECN
Problem Spots So Far on the MBTA Shuttle Route
A few days into the Orange Line shutdown, most of the MBTA's shuttle bus plan is running smoothly, but there are some problem spots cropping up on the route. NBC10 Boston visited a few of them on Tuesday, starting with the Stony Brook station in Jamaica Plain. The buses have to make a wide turn to get out of the station, so drivers have to stop well before the traffic light to make sure the buses have enough room.
NECN
After Successful First Weekday Commute, Biggest Challenges of Orange Line Shutdown Still Ahead
While some commuters around Boston found it took them at least twice as long to get to work Monday, it appeared to be a successful first weekday for the most part as both the Orange Line and part of the Green Line were closed. The real challenges are still ahead, however, officials warned Monday.
NECN
Man Charged in Deadly Lawrence Stabbing
A man has been charged in a stabbing in Lawrence, Massachusetts, that left another man dead last week. Lawrence police say the victim, who was not named, was found near Lowell and Oxford streets Friday night. He was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where he died. Jose Delacruz, 42, has...
NECN
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
NECN
‘A Complex Mess': Orange, Green Line Shutdown Is Underway, and People Have Thoughts
Confusion. Frustration. Hostility. And on the flip side, some pleasant surprises. An unprecedented MBTA closure is underway and commuters are all over social media sharing their experiences, warnings and complaints as everyone tries to navigate the Boston area with what amounts to a temporarily redesigned transit system for hundreds of thousands of regular Orange and Green line riders.
NECN
Boston Public Schools Say Orange Line Closure Will Impact Thousands of Students
The first weekday commute during the Boston transit system's Orange Line shutdown appeared to go fairly smoothly Monday, but officials have warned bigger challenges are still ahead, including when students return to schools in September. The 11-mile subway line that runs from the city of Malden north of Boston to...
NECN
Man Stopped at Logan Airport With 9 Throwing Stars, 2 Daggers in Carry-on
A man with a dozen sharp weapons in his bag at Boston's Logan International Airport this weekend was informed that he couldn't bring them in his carry-on bag, according to the TSA, in what the agency deemed a "#travelfail." An image of the weapons shared by TSA New England Monday...
NECN
Black Bear Relocated After Multiple Sightings in North Reading Area
A black bear believed to have been spotted multiple times in the North Reading, Massachusetts area has been captured and relocated to a new area, North Reading police said Monday. Police said they've received several calls reporting black bear sightings this month, including one on Foley Drive when the animal...
NECN
Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence
Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
NECN
Baker to Ride Amtrak Across Mass. Amid Push to Expand East-West Rail
For the second time in as many days, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be riding the rails. After riding a commuter rail train Monday as the MBTA embarked upon a monthlong end-to-end shutdown of its Orange Line, Baker on Tuesday afternoon plans to hitch a ride with Amtrak between Boston and Springfield.
NECN
How Late Were You Monday? Here's What Orange, Green Line Commuters Said
Officials have been warning people who work in Boston to expect longer commutes starting Monday, with the 30-day Orange Line shutdown and nearly as long partial Green Line shutdown in place. So how bad was it? No major issues were reported, but we talked to riders downtown, and their responses...
NECN
Van Trapped in Flood Waters as Torrential Rains Pass Through
A van became trapped in deep flood waters in Bourne, Massachusetts, during torrential rains Monday afternoon. Heavy rain moved through the area around 2 p.m., causing substantial flooding on Shore Road near Shipyard Lane. Video from the scene showed several vehicles attempting to make it through the knee-deep puddle, despite...
