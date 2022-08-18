Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Coming Attractions: Entertainment and more in the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG — Artsbridge has announced upcoming events for Thursday through Sunday:. * Layered and Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art exhibit, Dairy Barn Art Center, noon-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until Sept. 4. * Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, all summer. Call for dates and times. * Blennerhassett...
WTAP
Eve, Inc. bringing back benefit auction after no fundraisers during pandemic
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Eve, Incorporated is bringing back one of its biggest fundraisers of the year. The Marietta housing shelter will be returning the benefit auction to the public this Friday at 6 a.m. at the Lafayette Hotel. This will be the first time since 2019 that this event...
WTAP
Reflecting on Parkersburg’s 37th Homecoming Festival
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - That’s a wrap. The Parkersburg Homecoming came to an end Saturday night with a fireworks display from Fort Boreman Park. The two day festival brought people of all ages out to enjoy the free entertainment, watch the parade, and experience many of the other activities available.
WTAP
Honey Festival returning August 27-28
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Recreation Commission is excited to bring another festival to the city park area this weekend. The Honey Festival is returning to City Park this Saturday and Sunday from 10 in the morning to five in the afternoon. Many vendors and people from the...
WTAP
County Commission: 8/22/2022. Library levy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Public Library Director, Brian Raitz, requested that the library levy be put on the November ballot. This was a proposed levy that was seen in the spring. Raitz says the levy will have updated language to help residents understand what the levy is and who it will benefit.
WTAP
7th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk marches through City Park
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the seventh year in a row the now Parkersburg Memorial Walk gathered in memory of those lost to addiction. They come together to walk one lap around City Park in memory. Being here seven years has created a smaller community within the community of Wood...
WTAP
Operation kids soles make change throughout the community one shoe at a time
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the weekend at The Gathering in Parkersburg a shoe giveaway was held for students from pre-k to high school. Operation kids soles collected hundreds of shoes thanks to ‘The Health Plan’ who donated $10,000 to the operation. “In Parkersburg here and in Wood...
WTAP
Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for solar panel project
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley hosted a ribbon cutting for the Habitat for Humanity restore in Vienna. This ribbon cutting was held for the introduction of new solar panels that were placed on top of the restore. The restore prides themselves on repurposing...
WTAP
Parkersburg News & Sentinel Half Marathon Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in three years, the Parkersburg News & Sentinel has returned to the city. The half marathon was an annual tradition for the city of Parkersburg, but the COVID-19 Pandemic cancelled it the past three years. This year, hundreds upon hundreds of runners...
WTAP
Physician establishes scholarship in honor of grandfather’s legacy
George Gevas, M.D., delivered more than 10,000 babies over the span of his 40-year career as an obstetrician-gynecologist in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was known for his bedside manner and meticulous surgical skills. From an early age, he instilled patience and perseverance in his granddaughter, Mary E. Smyrnioudis, M.D., who...
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
WTAP
Obituary: Ruble, Barbara June
Barbara June Ruble, 78, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on August 22, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family, and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Buck, Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner
Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner Buck, 78, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 21, 2022. She was a 1961 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Mt. State Business College. She is survived by her sister, Terri Dunham Strimer (Mike); several nieces and nephews; and her two doggies. She was preceded...
WTAP
Obituary: Wilson, Donald Huston
Donald Huston Wilson, 53, of Vienna, WV, passed away on August 18, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Belt, Roger Eugene
Roger Eugene Belt, 69, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully August 19, 2022, at home. Roger was born on August 12, 1953, at The City Hospital of Akron. He was the son of the late Almond Newton Belt and Doris Kenney Brill. Roger was a graduate of Parkersburg High School class of 1972. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by grandson Brennen Patrick Phillips.
wchstv.com
Fire reported at home in Pinch in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded Tuesday morning to a house fire in Pinch in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the call was reported about 8 a.m. in the 300 block of West Vickers Drive. No one was apparently inside the home. Crews were still at the scene about...
WTAP
Frontier Local Schools getting ready for the start of the school year
NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - A few more school districts are preparing for the start of its school year. Frontier Local Schools will be back open for students this Wednesday, August 24. The district’s superintendent, Beth Brown says that she is excited to get the school year started. Especially...
WTAP
Obituary: Snyder, Ruth E.
Ruth E. Snyder, 82 of Rockport, WV. went home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2022, at the Waterview Point Care Facility in Marietta, OH. surrounded by her family. She was born in Rockport, WV., the daughter of the late Garfield and Lula Perkins Prine. Ruth was incredibly...
WTAP
Obituary: James, Marla Jean
Marla Jean James, 63, of Greenwood, WV, departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 2, 1959, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Gaylord Kyle and Helen Louise (Ross) McConnell. Marla graduated from Doddridge County High School...
