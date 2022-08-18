Read full article on original website
Michael A. Tompkins, 86, of Shrewsbury
– Michael A. “Mike” Tompkins, 86, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Manor in Portland, Maine. Mike had been pre-deceased by his wife of 60 years, Marianne (Torrens) Tompkins. His sons, Brian A.Tompkins of Norwich, Vermont...
Pauline A. McKinley, 89, of Hudson
– Pauline A. (Pitts) McKinley, 89, of Hudson, Massachusetts died Friday, August 19th, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital. She was the wife of the late Dariel G. McKinley, Sr who passed away in 2015. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this summer, he was the love of her life and she lost a little part of herself the night he passed away.
Elizabeth French, 80, of Hudson
Hudson – Elizabeth (Betty) French, 80, of Hudson, MA, passed away August 7, 2022. She is survived by her husband Jon C. French of Hudson, MA (formerly of Stow, MA) and two children Jon E. French (and wife Mary French) of Plymouth and Ann Kinslow (and husband Tim) of Marlborough. Grandchildren are Adam and Ryan French, Alex, Nick, Julianna and Genevieve Kinslow.
Edwin Quispe Navarro, 45, of Marlborough
– Edwin Abelardo Quispe Navarro, 45, of Marlborough passed away Thursday August 18, 2022 at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was born in Lima, Peru to Brigida Navarro and Abelardo Quispe. He worked for Longhorn Steakhouse for many years. Edwin loved his family and friends. He always made sure to make...
Ines B. Medeiros, 87, of Hudson
– Ines B. Medeiros, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 with her family by her side. Her husband of 52 years, Jose C. Medeiros predeceased her. She is survived by her loving daughters: Lucia M. Chaves and her husband Jose of Hudson and Paula F. Fernandes of Hudson; her grandchildren: Kevin Chaves and his wife Rebecca of Hudson, Brian Chaves and his fiance Alexis Schwarzman of Hudson, Jeffrey Chaves and his girlfriend Tiffany Frias of Hudson, Michael Chaves and his fiance Cassie Guerra of Hudson, Steven Chaves of Hudson and Alicia Chaves and her boyfriend Jose of Hudson; great-grandchildren: Joshua, Lilian, Zachary, Ryan, Lucas, Ayla Frias Chaves, Jordan, Aubrey, Jonathan, Javian, Aubrey and Jocelyn; her siblings: Jose Bairos and his wife Fatima of Hudson, David Bairos and his wife Ines of Hudson; her sister Maria Chaves of Ontario and her late husband Jose, her late brother Antonio Bairos and his late wife Lurdes, her late sister Helena Costa and her late husband Jose. She leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
John E. Macomber, 87, of Hudson
– John Edwin Macomber, 87 of Hudson passed away Wednesday August 17, 2022 at Reservoir Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Marlboro after a long struggle with Parkinson Disease. He leaves his wife Elizabeth of 67 years. John was born in Boston, January 18, 1935 to the late Verrill Ivor...
Robert P. Foley Jr., 55, of Grafton
Grafton – “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” The words of President Abraham Lincoln are fitting when reflecting on the tragic loss of a truly kind soul in Robert P. “Bob” Foley, Jr. who passed away at home August 15, 2022 following a very unexpected illness.
Frank and Alice Evans of Marlborough
– Alice Y. Evans 98, of Marlborough, MA passed away on August 10, 2022, shortly after her husband Frank on July 27, 2022. Alice was born on October 28, 1923 in Easthampton, MA to parents Nelson Peloquin and Antonia Meggison Peloquin. She attended Easthampton grade schools as well as two years of high school in Canada. Upon returning home she worked at a local clothing factory. Alice loved to sew, crochet and knit. Frank and Alice met in Easthampton while he was working on Mt. Tom and married June 27, 1942. They celebrated their 80th Wedding Anniversary on June 27, 2022. They were both lifetime members of the Upton State Forrest and Southborough Rod and Gun.
Nancy L. Colonero, 104, of Douglas and Westborough
– Nancy L. (Vecchione) Colonero of Douglas, died peacefully early Friday morning at the Beaumont Nursing Facility in Westborough. She was born on September 23, 1917 and died a few days short of her 105th birthday. She was the eighth of eleven children born to Nunzio and Santina (Sodano) Vecchione both of Naples, Italy.
Ferdinand A. Scerra Jr., 88, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Ferdinand A Scerra Jr passed away peacefully on August 11, 2022. He was 88. He is survived by his wife Norma(Baldelli). Sons Robert, James, Timothy & Patrick. Daughters Carol (Donald Claybrook) and Kathleen (James Davis). Grandchildren – Stephen Claybrook, Ryan Davis, Brittany, Tyler & Meaghan Scerra. Great grandchildren – Nathanial Scerra, Aracely and Adrian DeJesus. And sister Geraldine Rabidou. Fred is predeceased by his parents Ferdinand Sr & Josephine (Grasso) Scerra. And his brother Anthony Scerra.
Jacqueline A. Benoit, 87, of Shrewsbury
– Jacqueline A. Benoit, lifelong resident of Shrewsbury passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 20, 2022; she was 87 years old. Jackie was born and raised in Shrewsbury, one of three children to the late Raymond C. and Edith M. (Corazzini) Charette. She graduated Shrewsbury High School in 1952 and...
Brush fire at Sudbury Reservoir leads to response
MARLBOROUGH – Fire departments were called to a brush fire on the Sudbury Reservoir off Farm Road. The Marlborough Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:24 a.m. this morning. “The fire was likely caused due to an unattended or poorly extinguished campfire,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Residents...
Developer proposes 1.28 million-square-foot facility at former Hudson Intel site
HUDSON – Developers are proposing to construct a 1.28 million-square-foot distribution warehouse at the former Intel site. Now, the project will go before the Planning Board on Aug. 30. However, residents at the Villages at Quail Run, which is a 55+ community on Autumn Drive, have voiced concerns about...
Shrewsbury prepares to refresh town website
SHREWSBURY – Town leaders are gearing up to refresh the town website. The town’s website is located at shrewsburyma.gov. The new website is designed to be simpler to navigate and provide the town with a platform it can grow into as new content becomes available. In addition to...
Northborough seeks public feedback on transportation improvements
NORTHBOROUGH – Residents are encouraged to participate in a Complete Streets survey to help the town create a plan that outlines transportation improvements. The survey will be open through Aug. 29. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) oversees the Complete Streets Funding Program, which has a goal to support...
