AFP

Angolans head to the polls in tightest ever race

Angolans head to the polls on Wednesday in what is expected to be the most competitive vote in its democratic history, with incumbent president Joao Lourenco squaring up against charismatic opposition leader Adalberto Costa Junior. But UNITA's inroads might not be enough to unseat Lourenco, who is expected to secure a second mandate. 
