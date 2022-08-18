Read full article on original website
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
Angolans head to the polls in tightest ever race
Angolans head to the polls on Wednesday in what is expected to be the most competitive vote in its democratic history, with incumbent president Joao Lourenco squaring up against charismatic opposition leader Adalberto Costa Junior. But UNITA's inroads might not be enough to unseat Lourenco, who is expected to secure a second mandate.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine braces for Russian attacks as it marks independence day – live news
Ukraine marks its independence from Soviet rule and six months of war with Russia; Volodymyr Zelenskiy warns of ‘hideous Russian provocations and brutal strikes’
US giving Ukraine $3 billion in military aid for years ahead
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expected on Wednesday to announce an additional roughly $3 billion in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, U.S. officials said. The officials told The Associated Press that the package will fund contracts for as many...
