newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman goes on rampage, strikes 10 vehicles hit, nearly kills trooper
“A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
Bear spotted in multiple Mass. communities, captured and set free on Sunday
NORTH READING, Mass. — A black bear, believed to be spotted in multiple Massachusetts communities in recent weeks, was captured and relocated to a wooded area in a north shore town on Sunday. North Reading Police received reports around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a bear was attacking chickens...
whdh.com
1-year-old recovering after dog bite on Mass. Ave
BOSTON (WHDH) - A child was rushed to the hospital in Boston Monday afternoon after being bitten by a dog, according to officials. 7NEWS learned that a 1-year-old was injured sometime around 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Mass. Avenue. Officials said the child’s injuries are believed to be...
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
nbcboston.com
2-Year-Old Survives Near Drowning in Abington
A young child is back home in Abington, Massachusetts, a week after he was pulled from his family's backyard pool and rushed to a local hospital. The Abington Fire Department shared the happy update on Twitter Monday, saying the boy's family had let them know he is back home -- both healthy and happy!
whdh.com
Man who trafficked minor to Boston held without bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being held without bail last week after he allegedly lured a teen girl to Massachusetts and trafficked her for sex, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Jimall “Progress Lu” Dawn Brown, 33, of Dorchester is charged with trafficking a person under 18...
nbcboston.com
Massive Fire at Mattapoisett Boatyard Likely Started by Gas Tank
A massive blaze that left widespread destruction at a boatyard in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon was likely caused by vapors from a boat's gas tank that ignited as work was being done on the vessel, fire officials said Monday. Fire crews from around the region -- including from as far...
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed to Death Outside Cafe in Fall River
A man was stabbed to death outside a cafe in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Sunday night, authorities said. Antonio Santos, 58, of Fall River, died after being stabbed in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. Fall River police were called to the area...
whdh.com
One victim transported to hospital after shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - One victim has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Dorchester early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:54 a.m. on Monday to the area of 51 Wheatland Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds upon arrival. The victim was then transported for further medical treatment.
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
nbcboston.com
Orange Line Repairs Continue Amid Another Mostly Smooth Commute
While some commuters around Boston found it took them at least twice as long to get to work Monday, it appeared to be a successful first weekday for the most part as both the Orange Line and part of the Green Line were closed. The real challenges are still ahead, however, officials warned.
nbcboston.com
Man Wanted in MBTA Station Rape Is Arrested Weeks Later, Police Say
A man who'd been wanted on suspicion of a rape in an MBTA station earlier this month was arrested Monday, police said. Steven Wade Coffey, 27, had been sought since Sunday, Aug. 14, according to MBTA Transit Police. Coffey is believed to be unhoused but frequents downtown Boston. He was...
nbcboston.com
Not Just the Charles: Mass. Drought Has Rivers, Streams at Record Lows
Despite recent rain, the statewide drought is getting worse. According to the State Drought Task Force, most of Massachusetts is experiencing critical drought levels with many rivers and streams seeing record low daily flows. According to the National Weather Service, Worcester, Essex, Bristol and Norfolk counties are in particularly bad shape.
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
The Satanic Temple’s SatanCon to be held in Boston in 2023
The Satanic Temple’s next SatanCon is going to be held in Boston. The Salem-based organization’s SatanCon 2023 will be in downtown Boston from April 28-30 with the theme being “Hexennacht.”. Hexennacht, also known as Witches Night, is a German holiday that occurs on April 30 and is...
State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’
Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges
BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 18-Year-Old Salem Gebru
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Salem Gebru, 18, who was last seen on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:00 PM in the area of 225 Albany Street (AC Hotel). GEBRU was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black and white Chuck Taylor sneakers.
nomadlawyer.org
Boston: 14 Best Places To Visit in Boston, MA
Travel Attractions and Top Places To Visit in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. While visiting Boston, take the time to get out and explore the city’s many attractions. Its subway system makes it easy to move around and explore the city’s many neighborhoods. The Museum of Science is a must-see, and the New England Aquarium is a great day out for the family. Art lovers will also enjoy Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum’s eclectic collection and beautiful gardens.
